FX Summer Premiere Dates Include Two “American Horror Story” Shows – The Hollywood Reporter





FX has revealed its summer and fall premiere dates, with the cable network offering a solid program roster including several long-awaited titles. The range includes two american horror story projects, as well as delays Impeachment: American Crime Story, the also delayed Y: The last man drama series, Archer season 12, What we do in the shadows season three, and more. Here’s the full rundown: July 15th : American Horror Stories: Seven-episode limited-edition spin-off on FX on Hulu. This is a weekly anthology series by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk that will feature a different horror story with each episode. August 9: Dogs Reservation on FX on Hulu. This is a new half-hour comedy series that “follows the exploits of four indigenous teenagers from rural Oklahoma who steal, steal, and save to travel to the exotic, mysterious and distant land of California. “. It’s executive producers Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi. August 25: American Horror Story: Double Feature Film on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu. No other details on his long-awaited return. August 25: Archer season 12 on FXX. Will consist of eight episodes. “This season, Archer and his gang face a new threat: a conglomerate of spies known as the IIA (International Intelligence Agency). With a limited number of spy jobs up for grabs, can the Agency compete with the Soulless Vultures of The IIA, or will our mom-and-pop spy agency be next to be? swallowed alive? “ September 2: What we do in the shadows season three on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu. Description: “After the shocking season two finale, we find the roommates panicked over what to do with Guillermo after finding out he’s a vampire slayer.” This season vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will meet the vampire that all vampires have descended from, a tempting mermaid, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, cults of good- being, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. In addition, Colin Robinson is 100 years old. And Nandor, faced with his own crisis of eternal life, tries to make more sense of his life. September 7. Impeachment: American Crime Story on FX. Tackle the Bill Clinton impeachment scandal and “unravel the national crisis that swept through Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford), Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein) and Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) as the main characters in the first proceedings of dismissal of the country for more than a century “. The third American crime story the season had been delayed until after the 2020 election due to media concerns about its impact on voters, with the network citing creator Murphy’s busy schedule as the reason for the pushback. September 13: Y: The last man makes his debut on FX on Hulu. “A drama series based on the acclaimed DC Comics series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y: The last man travels through a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates all mammals with a Y chromosome except a cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what has been lost and the opportunity to build something better. Starring Diane Lane, Ashley Romans, Ben Schnetzer, Olivia Thirlby, Amber Tamblyn and many more. Eliza Clark is showrunner and executive producer, September 16: Untitled anthology series BJ Novak on FX on Hulu. Office actors The untitled series is described as “a bold and ambitious new half-hour anthology series about people solving timeless moral questions in unprecedented times.” Choosing art over argumentation to tackle the most relevant issues of our time is sure to be a topic of conversation. Hosted by Novak, alongside an exceptional roster of next-generation talent as guest contributors, each standalone episode explores the greatest questions of our modern age. Gun control, identity, social justice, sex, capitalism, revenge, love, fame, social media – no topics are off limits.







