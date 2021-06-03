“Jupiter’s Legacy” tops original streaming shows in Nielsen charts – The Hollywood Reporter





Jupiter’s legacy was the best original series on Netflix for its first week, according to Nielsen. It wasn’t enough, however, to keep the show going. Mark Millar’s superhero comic book adaptation garnered 696 million views in the week of May 3-9 (it premiered May 7), edging out Hulu The Handmaid’s Tale (690 million) for the # 1 ranking for original series on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Disney +. Rankings released a day after Millar and Netflix announced Jupiter’s legacy was made to the streamer. Netflix, which acquired Millarworld company from Millar in 2017, also gave a series order for a live show based on him and that of Leinil Francis Yu. Super crooks. The 696 million minutes of viewing time for Jupiter’s legacy is slightly below Netflix’s last great series, Shadow and bone. This show had 721 million minutes for its first weekend, then rose to 1.19 billion for the entire week of April 26 to May 2. It rose to 555 million from May 3 to 9. The Handmaid’s Tale dropped dramatically as it moved to single weekly episodes on Hulu (the season four debut featured three installments). The drama’s 690 million minutes of viewing is a 34% drop from 1.04 billion the previous week. (Nielsen measures viewing of all episodes in a series in his ranking.) The second part of Selena: the series (639 million minutes), Netflix docuseries Son of Sam (461 million) and animation show Star Wars: The Wrong Lot (251 million) on Disney + also debuted in the Top 10 Originals. The best title of the week was the animated film from Netflix The Mitchells vs. the Machines, with 853 million minutes of viewing time, which equates to approximately 7.55 million full screenings of the 113-minute film. Adaptation of Tom Clancy from Amazon Without remorse (568 million minutes) had a strong performance in its second week, dropping about 25 percent since opening. Streaming platforms argue that Nielsen’s methodology does not capture all of the viewing on devices other than TVs. Nielsen also only measures US audiences, not those of other countries, and currently only includes Amazon, Disney +, Hulu, and Netflix in its rankings. Nielsen’s 10 best streams from May 3-9 are below. Original streaming movies are marked with an asterisk. Original series 1. Jupiter’s legacy (Netflix), 696 million minutes viewed

2. The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), 690 million

3. Selena: the series (Netflix), 639 million

4. Shadow and bone (Netflix), 555 million

5. Sam’s Sons: A Descent into Darkness (Netflix), 461 million

6. The circle (Netflix), 456 million

7. Star Wars: The Wrong Lot (Disney +), 251 million

8. The crown (Netflix), 210 million

9. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney +), 204 million

ten. Lucifer (Netflix), 190 million Series acquired 1. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 733 million minutes

2. NCIS (Netflix), 721 million

3. Criminal minds (Netflix), 658 million

4. Cocomelon (Netflix), 519 million

5. Supernatural (Netflix), 380 million

6. Heartland (Netflix), 369 million

7. Schitt Creek (Netflix), 293 million

8. New girl (Netflix), 279 million

9. Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn (Netflix), 254 million

ten. BONE (Netflix), 245 million Movies 1. The Mitchells vs. the Machines* (Netflix), 853 million minutes

2. Without remorse* (Amazon), 568 million

3. Madagascar 3 (Netflix), 244 million

4. Things Heard and Seen* (Netflix), 239 million

5. Love is coming (Netflix), 220 million

6. Green zone (Netflix), 208 million

7. Moana (Disney +), 186 million

8. Scarface (Netflix), 138 million

9. The Killer Clovehitch (Hulu), 132 million

ten. Your Highness (Netflix), 129 million







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos