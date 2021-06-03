Demonic trailer reveals new cyber horror film from District 9 director





Neill Blomkamp’s new sci-fi thriller Demonic is revealed in a disturbing new trailer, teasing the director’s debut horror feature from District 9.

Neill Blomkamp’s new sci-fi thriller Demonic has been revealed in a disturbing new trailer, teasing the District 9 director’s first horror feature. Demonic will be Blomkamp’s fourth feature film and his first since 2015 Chappie. The director is now returning to the world of sci-fi, this time with a touch of baffling supernatural horror. Blomkamp also wrote Demonic, which stars Carly Pope, Chris William Martin and Nathalie Boltt. Few directors looked as ascendant in 2009 as Neill Blomkamp, ​​who became a superstar in his first theatrical film. District 9 published. The film received extensive critical acclaim, numerous award nominations, and incredible box office success for a film made with just $ 30 million. Ward 9 the pseudo-documentary style was incredibly influential, as were its visual effects. Since then, the director has directed the generally well-received sci-fi thriller Elysium, which starred Matt Damon, and Chappie, which underperformed both critically and commercially. Neither successor fully kept the promise to District 9, but Blomkamp has remained a highly respected science fiction director and creator. Related: The FOUR Un-Directed Neill Blomkamp Movies & Why They Didn’t Happen Demonic, Blomkamp’s most recent film, deals with the subject of sci-fi again in the near future, but with a touch of possession / horror flick. The film was ultimately revealed in a trailer for IFC Films, teasing a feverish dream story of virtual realities, demonic possession, body horror, and psychedelic visual effects. A young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces behind a decades-old mother-daughter rift are revealed, the official description reads. There aren’t too many other story details to be gleaned from the trailer mania, but it does pose some big questions for the final film. Check Demonic trailer below. the Demonic the trailer definitely follows the less is more approach to recent horror hits like Hereditary and Midsummer (both directed by Ari Aster). Blomkamp has always been a visual-focused writer and director, and his new film contains plenty of beautiful and gruesome imagery, from the pixelated cyberworld to more traditional dark horror shots. While the tone is much more terrifying than Blomkamp’s previous films, there are still plenty of high-profile sci-fi tales that have always been his hallmark, with hints of films like Armageddon sprinkled across the trailer. With luck, Demonic can reaffirm Blomkamps’ status on the international stage. With a lesser-known cast and a different genre take on its regular fare, the new film may be able to break free of the District 9 comparisons that tormented Elysium and Chappie. Demonic is slated to hit theaters on VOD on August 20. Next: District 9 Wikus van de Merwe Is Sci-Fi’s Most Underrated Anti-Hero Source: IFC Films A Quiet Place 2’s Biggest Unanswered Questions

