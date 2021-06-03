Former MTV reality star says she was the target of Chrissy Teigens’ past bullying

Former Teen mom Star Farrah Abraham has been opened up about being bullied by Chrissy Teigen, with the reality TV star claiming the cookbook author is an unfit person in society.

Teigens’ past treatment of 30-year-old Abraham was recently brought to light following a bullying scandal between the Cravings author and former reality TV star Courtney Stodden.

Last month, Stodden, who is gender-neutral and uses them / them pronouns, spoke about his past experiences of being targeted by Teigen as a teenager while talking to The daily beast.

After the interview, earlier tweets Teigen sent to Stodden circulated, in which she encouraged the then teenager to take a nap and fall asleep forever.

Amid the controversy, some of Teigens’ other controversial tweets were discovered, including those from 2013 directed against Abraham.

In a tweet, shared on Instagram by Candace Owens, the mother-of-two referred to Abraham’s sex tape before calling it a derogatory term.

Farrah Abraham now believes she is pregnant because of her sex tape, Teigen wrote, according to a screenshot. In other news you are a wh ** e and everyone hates you Oops no other news sorry.

Talk to Fox News Of Teigens’ past comments, Abraham said the 35-year-old was an unfit person in society before condemning her for her past humiliating sexual comments.

This is really just a pathetic statement after someone went to therapy publicly for sexual shame, working through my own depression, grief and vulnerabilities at the time, she said. I don’t even say the words she says.

Abraham also spoke about the impact of Teigens’ words, adding: I think people who sensationalize my sex life or turn it into something ugly is never what I would like women to feel.

Noting that she did not receive an apology from Teigen, the reality TV star also claimed that there was a lot of development related. [Teigens] really had to work through if you can’t apologize for things and be a responsible adult.

Despite past bullying, Abraham, who is the mother of 12-year-old daughter Sophia, said she wished Chrissy the best and hopes the cookbook author receives therapy so that she can be. the best mom she needs to be and the best. human that she must be to her family because it is really necessary right now.

This is not the first Abraham, who began his reality TV career on 16 and pregnant, explained that she had been targeted by Teigen, as she said Fox News last month that the cookbook author bothers me enormously.

The initial interview, which took place shortly after Teigens’ tweets reappeared, also saw the MTV star reveal that she remembers being targeted on social media by the former model, but thought that ‘she was the only one.

I just thought it was only with me and I ignored her because I don’t behave like that. Now I see its tons and tons of people. It really bothers me right now, Abraham continued at the time, adding that she hopes [Teigen] receives mental support and therapy.

Although Abraham claimed that she did not receive an apology from Teigen, the Chrissys Court The star publicly apologized to Stodden in a lengthy statement shared on Twitter last month.

In the post, Teigen described herself as an insecure and attention-seeking troll and said she was mortified and sad for who I was.

Teigen also claimed that she tried to connect with Stodden privately to apologize, before concluding: I’m so sorry, Courtney. Hope you can be healed now knowing how deeply sorry I am.

Following the apology, Stodden revealed that Teigen blocked them on social media and refuted the claim they were contacted by the mother-of-two or her team.

I accept his apologies and forgive him. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard of her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter, they wrote on Instagram.

Since the controversy, Teigen seems to have taken a break from all social media.

The independent contacted a Teigen rep for comment.