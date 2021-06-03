Entertainment
Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick on “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” on MTV – CBS Denver
(CBS Local) –“The Jersey Shore” has been a phenomenon since it first aired in 2009 and the team is still going strong in 2021 with an all-new season of “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” airing tonight on MTV.
Vinny, Angelina, JWoww, Deena, The Situation, and Pauly D head to the Poconos for a winter vacation and all of their friends, kids, and other important people make the trip as well. The gang even gets a surprise visit from their old friend Snooki. CBS Local DJ Sixsmith caught up with Vinny and Angelina to discuss the show’s new season and what fans can expect.
“It was our first winter vacation and it’s funny because we’ve done so much together, but we’ve never really been in the snow together,” Guadagnino said. “It was interesting to see who could manage in the snow and in the cold. It was super funny and it’s hard for all of us to get together these days. It’s a party and there is also all the drama that has been built. It’s always going to be crazy and wild and we really delivered.
“It was really cold and I’m not used to it. I like the warmer temperatures and obviously I like the Jersey Shore, ”Pivarnick said. “To put us all in a place with snow, it was so cold. It was so different for all of us. We had never done this before and I got used to it, but it was too cold for all of us there.
Although Snooki hadn’t been on the show for a few years, Guadagnino and Pivarnick felt it was easy to pick things up with their friend once she got to the Poconos.
“It was like she never left,” Guadagnino said. “We’ve been on this family vacation before and sometimes it’s like who can’t show up or who’s in jail or taking care of a new baby or whatever. Snooki is still family and when she wasn’t on the show we would talk to her every day on the group chat. It looked like she hadn’t left, but when she returned it feels like the family is whole again.
“I was very shocked to see Nicole come out of this cake,” Pivarnick said. “I was happy because I finally had someone to drink with. Nicole has always been my drinking partner. Thank goodness because I finally have someone to drink cocktails and have fun with.
