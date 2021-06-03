All Light, Everywhere refuses to make a story of police violence

In Hollywood, there is a huge fixation on whether something is verifiable. Movies based on a true story carry more weight, but, ironically, only if they are fiction. Typically, non-fiction films do not compete for major industry awards outside of their own narrow genre category. And even within this category, the most awarded films are carefully plotted if not in preproduction, as with most fiction films, then in post. But even the premise of the mainstream documentary film, with its broad humanitarian angles, can be problematized, part of a flattened truth or stereotypical narrative rejected by filmmakers hoping to do something less predetermined. Rat movie director Theo Antoines latest film, All Light, Everywhere, in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on June 4, is not a true story but a research essay.

Like the famous documentary by French filmmaker Chris Markers 1983, Without sun (its title similarly evoking luminescence; in an interview with Movie Comment, Anthony called it one of his all-time favorite movies), All light is interested in interdependence, perception and complicity. Namely, Anthony discovers a telling connection between police corps cameras, various government assault weapons used against civilians, and movie cameras. This connection tears the film apart, leading Anthony and his cameraman through the body cam and the headquarters of Taser Axons manufacturer; research into how early astronomy laid the foundation for filmmaking and automatic weapons; police headquarters; surveillance software designed to monitor riots in Baltimore; a community meeting among blacks in Baltimore; and a classroom.

Marker, a white Frenchman exploring ideas and stories in a sort of travelogue, sought to hide his paternity by not noting in the credits that he was the director of Without sun. Yet his unmistakable signature is inescapable and essential to the film. Anthony, also a white man exploring issues that extend far beyond his personal experience, takes a more direct approach – he doesn’t alter his presence as a writer or outside of the film. We see it countless times, both behind the camera and in front of it; footage shows him editing the footage we’ve been watching and extracting clips from the Axons video library. All light, everywhere is great work that anyone just curious about the various relationships government has with both private industry and a huge audience should see.

Ironically, due to its own imaginative power, it is unlikely that dozens of people will line up to watch All Light, Everywhere. The film has no catchy slogan, no catchy description, no exhaustively explanatory trailer. The Fate of Darkness so often happens in non-fiction films; this is a testament to how adherence to traditional storytelling determines which films are widely distributed, marketed and awarded in Hollywood. Anthony is well aware of this reality and of the likelihood of All light, everywhere avoiding direct marketing is itself contained in Anthony’s survey thread. Anthony remains present in often uncomfortable places (a weapons factory, a police training session, a tense community meeting between Baltimore residents and a private surveillance company) and allows the public to watch him in these. places. The way he chooses to make the film to focus more on pursuing questions than crafting a salable story goes directly against the film’s potential commercialization by mainstream audiences.

Non-fiction filmmaker Brett’s story (The hottest month of August, The prison in twelve landscapes, Land of Destiny) recently wrote an essay on the very idea of ​​a story in a non-fiction film, which I read after my second viewing of All Light, Everywhere. In the essay, How does it end? History and form of ownership, she argues that the industry’s premium on documentary films with a three-act structure and climax is directly linked to our larger political and economic reality. She writes: The ancestry of history as documentaries favoring the narrative form is, in fact, not natural, predestined, nor outside of the story. History has a political economy, and we can better discern its contours and consequences by comparing it to its (perhaps surprising) resemblance in the realm of law and commerce: the ownership form.

The story goes on to explain the event that spurred the essay: a student criticized her film The prison in twelve landscapes because Story, a white woman, is not a member of the communities that prisons primarily wreak havoc. While I respected the political impetus behind this review and suspected that this young woman and I shared important political commitments, she writes, something in the exchange still seemed to have missed the mark. And precisely because I wanted to be sure it wasn’t just the defensive that got me thinking, I’ve been thinking about this conversation ever since. What I realized, ultimately, was that what bothered me the most was describing the subject matter of my films as a story.

A story, Story points out, can belong to someone. It can be traded; it can add value. From there, a link to property arises, and since the existence of property enables commodification, Story points out, there is something to be said for the dominant documentary form of storytelling. In other words, history as a form engenders the commodification or extraction of value from the community or subject that a film portrays. The experiences of those imprisoned, abused, neglected and forgotten in these documentaries are for sale.

Exploring the question of form in non-fiction cinema may seem esoteric to someone who simply shows up to the theater for information or entertainment. But these inquiries are essential to uncover any level of truth, from any perspective. In All Light, Everywhere, Anthony takes on this job, investigating not only the police and the private gun industry, but also his own vocation as a filmmaker. Why is he here? What is he doing? And where does this tool that he uses, the camera really come from? With this emphasis on curiosity rather than the structure of the story or plot, Anthony avoids falling into the cynical game of anticipating critics and instead engages, in real time, critically with his own project and its possibilities. You’ll want to go where his questions take you.

