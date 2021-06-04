Netflix looks at games to continue increasing subscriptions





It seems everyone is looking for streaming trends. The most recent case: Amazons buy MGM Studios. But the biggest name in streaming is chasing something else: video games. Information reports that Netflix is ​​looking to hire an executive to oversee an expansion in games. Why now, and what could it look like? Netflix has experimented with interactive content before. Last year he released an episode of his series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. “It’s a story to choose for yourself. It’s not exactly a video game, but you can see where it could go. Maybe a “Black Mirror” adventure game or a “Queens Gambit” themed chess game. There is a lot of intellectual property to be exploited. The idea is that consumers will find such content more engaging and be part of the action, so to speak, said Tim Hanlon of The Vertere Group. The other thing Netflix is ​​pretty good at? Acquisition of licenses for other content. Hanlon said the company may come up with a rotating mix of video games from other creators. It might even have its own console. Whatever Netflix does, there is a great knowledge gap to be filled. Because if you say, “Hey, I want to develop a gaming platform,” that’s a whole new set of expertise that Netflix will have to acquire, said Mukul Krishna of Frost & Sullivan. Yet, he said, now is the time to acquire them. Better access to broadband and faster 5G cellular networks makes cloud gaming easier. The global gaming industry is booming with a little help from the pandemic. It is worth over $ 300 billion, according to Accenture. And with all the competition from streaming, Netflix needs to keep subscribers growing. In an email, Netflix said: Members like to engage more directly with the stories they love. We were excited to do more with the interactive entertainment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos