Bieber Braun’s manager in a legal battle with his ex-partner





Music director Scooter Braun, known for discovering Justin Bieber and making enemies of Taylor Swift, is embroiled in a legal battle with a former business partner over the failure of plans for a $ 750 million fund. dollars. Peter Comisar, partner of Goldman Sachs and former vice chairman of Guggenheim Securities, sued Braun, his company Ithaca Holdings and his business partner David Bolno for fraud and breach of contract. The lawsuit is seeking more than $ 50 million in damages, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The litigation stems from a dispute over Scope Capital Management, a now dormant Los Angeles investment firm that the couple would co-own to exploit the convergence of media, commercial and consumer brands and celebrity associations, according to the trial. Comisar, a veteran banker, alleged that Braun tempted him to quit his job at Guggenheim Securities in February 2017 by promising him he had close ties to tycoons such as David Geffen who would invest in the fund. According to the complaint, Braun viewed Geffen as his godfather and said the famous music producer was looking to invest $ 100 million with him. Almost a year after Comisar joined the company, tensions have erupted. Comisar alleged that Braun stopped funding his salary and reneged on financial commitments, including taking on up to $ 7 million a year in fund spending. Comisar said he brought a team of professionals from Guggenheim Securities with him and that Braun would not pay the bonuses owed to them. Brauns’ efforts to recruit investors such as Jimmy Iovine and Haim Saban were rejected, according to the complaint. The lawsuit further alleges that Braun concealed a fundraiser from private equity firm Carlyle Group to invest in another company, Ithaca Holdings, which would compete with Scope Capital on investments in the entertainment industry. In April, Braun sold Ithaca Holdings for $ 1.05 billion to South Korean company HYBE Co., which manages K-pop group BTS. Braun, who seeks to resolve the dispute through arbitration, said this week in a court petition that Comisars’ claim is illegal, exorbitant and opportunistic. Braun said he invested $ 5 million, including funding Comisars’ $ 3 million annual salary, investments which he says have now lost. In his petition, Braun said Comisar failed to secure any investment and at the same time ran a consulting firm. Braun said its financial commitment to the fund will end if Comisar does not secure at least $ 250 million from investors in its first year of operation. Mr. Comisar has led a 30-year career under a code of honesty, the highest ethical standards, and unwavering commitment and support for his clients that have never been questioned before, the lawyer said. of Comisars, Joel Kozberg, in an emailed statement in response to the petition. We are confident that the evidence will show that Mr. Braun committed the actions and gross violations of contractual agreements alleged in the lawsuit. ” Los Angeles attorney Larry Stein, who represents Braun, said his client’s integrity did not belong to Kozberg. It’s for others, the media and, ultimately, the courts, Stein said. I will not stoop in a public forum to say negative things about his client, I will let the courts make the decision. Bulletin In the entertainment business The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis, and insight on everything from streaming wars to production and what it all means for the future. Enter e-mail address



