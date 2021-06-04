Entertainment
Kim Kardashian sobs over Kanye West’s wedding woes in “Keeping Up”
In the penultimate episode of “keeping up with the Kardashians, “Kim Kardashian West talks about his relationship withKanye west.
In Thursday’s “Keeping Up,” which follows the family on a trip to Lake Tahoe, footage shows Kardashian West bursting into tears in a rare moment of emotion over her marriage collapse.
Reality TV star and entrepreneur filed for divorce from the rap fashion designer in February after almost seven years of marriage. They are parents to daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, as well as sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2.
During the episode, Kardashian West expresses her outrage at the presence of cookies in the clan’s vacation home.
“Didn’t I say no to those cookies?” »She asks her sister,Khlo kardashian“They need to be removed. I gained 15 pounds.”
“I’m going to throw them in the toilet,” she said, picking up the dessert stand. “I can’t eat them, and I’m not kidding.”
When her younger sister tries to lighten the mood, Kardashian West interrupts her, “Where’s my room? I just wanna go to my room and never leave.”
In an interview with producers, Kardashian explains to viewers the relationship difficulties of her big sister.
“Kim fought privately behind the camera about her relationship, and it’s difficult because Kim is clearly redirecting a lot of her frustration, sadness and anger,” says the Good American co-founder. nothing to do with what you’re going through.
“It’s not the cookies’ fault,” Kardashian adds with a small smile.
Asked by Kardashian about how her marriage is going, Kardashian West replies, “There is no fight. Now everything is calm, so I make do with it.”
Kardashian says that before the family left on their trip, the couple got into a fight.
“Honestly, I can’t do this anymore,” KKW Beauty founder said through tears, evacuating sisters Kylie and Kendall jenner, andKourtney kardashian“Why am I still in this place where I’ve been stuck for years? It goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together to be able to raise the kids.”
Kardashian West praises now estranged husband as “amazing father” and hopes he finds him a partner who could more easily meet his desires.
“I think he deserves someone who can go support him in his every move and follow him everywhere and move to Wyoming,” she tells her siblings. “I can’t do this. He should have a woman who supports his every move, travels with him and does it all, and I can’t.”
Kardashian West is also expressing shame after a third divorce. She was previously married to music producer Damon Thomasand (20002004) and former NBAK playerris Humphries (2011-2013), whom she filed for divorce after just 72 days of marriage.
The West Wed May 2014 in Florence. Kardashian West wore a tight, backless dress from Givenchy and the bride and groomkissed in front of two towering flower walls.
“I feel like I’m an (expletive) failure, that it’s a third (expletive) marriage,” Kardashian West said. “Yeah, I feel like a (expletive) loser, but I can’t even think about it. I want to be happy.”
Next week, “Keeping Up” ends after 20 seasons (E !, 8 p.m. EDT / PDT), though fans still have a reunion to look forward to for the reality series. The date of the special, which will be hosted by Andy Cohen, has not yet been announced.
