10 ways it could drastically change the MCU

Following the resignation of original film director Scott Derrickson due to creative differences with Marvel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is back with his new director, Devilish deaths Sam Raimi, in the lead. On track to be the MCU’s first full-fledged horror film, the Doctor strange The sequel will see Benedict Cumberbatch’s goatee wizard tear apart the multiverse to face another interdimensional threat.

With Elizabeth Olsen set to appear as The Scarlet Witch following the events of WandaVision and the filmmaker who gave us Tobey Maguires Spider-Man behind the camera, Multiverse of Madness could drastically change the MCU.

ten This could serve as a sequel to WandaVision

Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision

Throughout the Infinity Saga, Wanda Maximoff has been touted as one of the most boring and least interesting heroes in the Avengers. So what WandaVision came and turned her into one of the most complex and fascinating characters in the franchise.

With Elizabeth Olsen on board to appear as the Scarlet Witch in a supporting role, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to double as a sequel to Doctor strange and a sequel to WandaVision.

9 Multiverse antics could tear the space-time continuum

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange

Opening up the multiverse is not something to be taken lightly, as Bruce Banner learned when he met the Ancient One in 2012 and Loki is about to learn as he faces off against the Elder. Time Variance Authority in its Disney + series.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Strange could possibly tear apart the space-time continuum and explore the MCU what if …? scenarios too dark to be explored in the What if…? animated series.

8 Freeing the Darkhold

WandaVision Scarlet Witch Darkhold

After WandaVision teased the existence of the Darkhold in the MCU, Doctor Strange 2 could unleash the awesome power of ancient mystical books.

It is a collection of evil spells that was actually written by Chthon the God of Chaos, who personally chose Wanda Maximoff to wield Chaos Magic, which was also explored in WandaVision.

7 America Chavez could be crucial for Young Avengers

America-Chavez-Blanket (1) (1)

the Doctor strange The sequel will feature America Chavez, a fan favorite of the comics who will be played by Xochitl Gomez. In the comics, America and Kate Bishop (Hawkeyes successor) are best friends, and both are key members of the Young Avengers.

For a while, the MCU has been looking at assembling its own Young Avengers team, and America and Kate will likely be key to its formation.

6 Strange could finally become the supreme wizard

In the comics, Stephen Strange is known as Sorcerer Supreme, the head of the Masters of the Mystical Arts, but he has yet to receive that title in the MCU.

Whether Multiverse of Madness reveals that Strange became the Supreme Wizard right after the Battle of Earth or shows how he wins the job, he is expected to finally assume his official job title in the upcoming sequel.

5 Karl Mordo kills wizards

Karl Mordo complained that there are too many wizards in one of the Doctor stranges mid-credits scenes, suggesting that hell would take out the wizards one by one in the sequel.

As Mordo travels the world killing serial magic users, he might kill a fan favorite character. Obviously, Strange is safe and it’s fair to say that Wandas is also safe, but Mordo could still get Wong.

4 It could set a precedent for more MCU horror movies

Doctor Strange 2 Multiverse Of Madness Logo

All of the Marvels movies are largely superhero blockbusters, but some of them explore individual genres. Thor: Ragnarok is a luscious sci-fi adventure, Spider-Man: Homecoming is a coming-of-age teen comedy, and Captain America: The Winter Soldier is a paranoid political thriller in the style of the 70s.

With Sam Raimi at the helm Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness As the MCU’s first full-fledged horror film, it could pave the way for Marvel to make more horror films.

3 A memorable score

Danny Elfman Spider-Man

One of the main issues with the MCU is that none of its original scores are memorable. The original tapes licensed from guardians of the galaxy movies are unforgettable, but apart from Alan Silvestris Avengers theme and Michael Giacchinos orchestral reworking of the former Spider Man Theme song for the animated series, Marvel doesn’t have a lot of distinctive original music.

This could change with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, whose score is composed by Danny Elfman, the man behind the iconic themes of Tim Burtons Batman and Sam Raimis Spider Man.

2 Presentation of Mephisto

Marvel fans were hoping Mephisto and just about every other beloved character would appear in WandaVision. However, the series wisely kept the focus on the Wanda and Visions relationship and Mephisto never showed up.

Instead, Mephisto could debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Hes based on the demonic Mephistopheles from Faustian legend.

1 Strange could form a new Avengers team

The portals scene in Avengers Endgame

With the death of Tony Stark and the retirement of Steve Rogers, the Avengers disbanded after the final battle in End of Game. But there’s no way Disney will call it a four o’clock day Avengers movies.

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will return someday, presumably with Sam Wilsons Captain America in the lead. Stephen Strange could also play a crucial role in shaping the next Avengers team.

