Johnny Gilbert, the voice of ‘Jeopardy!’, On the legacy of Alex Trebek

LOS ANGELES (AP) Johnny Gilbert, who has decided to stick with “Peril!” after The death of Alex Trebek, once again faced the heart-wrenching question as it nears production next season.

This time around, that would mean adjusting to the yet-to-be named host, as opposed to the succession of celebrities who have replaced since Trebek succumbed to pancreatic cancer last November.

“It’s not easy for me because I worked with Alex for 37 years, and I never thought of someone to replace him,” he said. “Nobody can do it like they did, you know.”

Nobody does it like Gilbert, who at 92 decided he wasn’t ready to stop his show business career that he started pursuing as a teenager.

Last year, when he was reluctant to continue after losing his longtime and admired colleague, others with the show urged Gilbert to view his role as a heartwarming touchstone for viewers who were also on the watch. mourning for Trebek.

“If you just listen to the way Johnny articulates every name, every word, he has a voice and, more importantly, a delivery, unlike anyone,” said Mike Richards, executive producer of the series. Without Trebek, “the fact that we can always count on Johnny is obviously very important to us too”.

“It’s’ Jeopardy!” “Is Gilbert’s rich and booming introduction that opens each episode and belies his years. In turn, he is thanked by the host and, at times, has been shown on a perch. scene otherwise off camera.

After:Alex Trebek from “Jeopardy! »Dies at age 80 after battle with pancreatic cancer

‘Peril!’ guestMayim Bialik on the “dream job”, the biggest challenge, the legacy of Alex Trebek

During the pandemic, he recorded his contributions remotely from the Los Angeles area home he shares with his wife, Sheree Gilbert. They’ve been together for several years longer than his “Jeopardy!” passing, the kind of marital and professional longevity that is rare in Hollywood.

Born near Roanoke, Virginia, and raised in the coastal town of Newport News, Gilbert had something different in mind when he first dreamed of being a singing artist and his parents supported their aspirations. only child.

“I started taking singing lessons when I was still in high school, found a job in a small group and traveled around this area for a while,” he said. “It was the start of everything.”

A winding path followed, one with bumps and paths that included military service, but Gilbert was not to be discouraged. His strengths, in addition to an impressive vocal range: determination and a willingness to adapt to the work at hand.

He was 18 when a newspaper ad for a band singer sent him to Jacksonville, Florida. As it turned out, the act had hit the road before, but instead of going back, he looked for a local talent manager.

A club on the outskirts of town was looking for an emcee, the manager told Gilbert, who had to admit he was unfamiliar with the term. Master of ceremonies, explained the manager, who was not discouraged when Gilbert said he had no experience.

“He taught me to introduce people on stage and take them off the stage,” he recalls. He got the job and the opportunity to sing with the club band, a concert that lasted around six weeks and set the pattern for his budding career.

It was 1950s America, dotted with nightclubs and nightclubs, and Gilbert took advantage of the opportunities. He started in the South and worked “my way across the country,” he said.

‘Peril!’: “This is the most moving Champions Tournament you will see”

The project interrupted his career but not his work on stage: Gilbert’s talent was noticed and he was assigned to an entertainment unit of the US Army’s special services in Germany.

He was back on the nightclub circuit after the service when an agent suggested a delighted Gilbert to try television. He started in New York with game shows including “Music Bingo”, then moved to Los Angeles to host “Beat the Odds” and returned to New York based on his job.

Her many other TV credits include “The Joker’s Wild”, Dinah Shore’s talk show “Dinah!” and “The $ 25,000 Pyramid.” Then the syndicated version of the old network series “Jeopardy!” nodded in 1984, with both co-creator Merv Griffin and Trebek in his corner, Gilbert said.

“So 37 years ago Merv hired me to be the announcer for a show called ‘Jeopardy!’ for 13 weeks, “he said.

Gilbert has expressed reservations about whether the Sony Pictures Television series would bring him back when the recording resumes in late July or early August for season 38. He has been the studio’s audience warm-up host as well as announcer of the show.

The best and the worst “Jeopardy! »Guest hosts, from Mayim Bialik to Buzzy Cohen

“I’m not as young as I used to be,” Gilbert said. But there is a tradition of longevity in the field, including the late Don Pardo of “Saturday Night Live”. He was the voice of the series for 38 seasons until his retirement in 2014 at the age of 96.

“Peril!” Producer Richards, who had become the show’s first backup host, quickly dismissed the idea that Gilbert’s tenure was in the hands of anyone but his own.

“Johnny will be the announcer for ‘Jeopardy!’ as long as he would like to be the announcer of ‘Jeopardy!’, ”said Richards. “I told him, and that’s how he is, humble. He never took the job for granted.”