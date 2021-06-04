Paramedics reportedly called Jojo Siwa’s home after suspected drug overdose





A guest at JoJo Siwa’s pride party is said to have overdosed. Photo / Getty Images

Emergency services were reportedly called to JoJo Siwa’s home after an alleged drug overdose. TMZ reports that one of the guests at JoJo Siwa’s pride party suffered a medical event. Depending on the outlet, a man in his 30s may have taken too much LSD. The man was then taken to hospital and his condition is not known. He would have come to the event with a high level of substance. Siwa rose to fame on the Dance Moms reality show and has since established a career in acting and social media. She had posted pictures of the rainbow-themed evening to her Instagram account before the big night. Several influencers attended the event, including Tana Mogeu. The star stepped out as a pansexual in April and spoke to People about how she achieved her identity. JoJo Siwa showcased his epic night out on social media. Photos / Instagram “I still don’t know what I am. It’s like, I want to understand it. I like queer. Technically I would say I’m pansexual because that’s how I’ve always been all my life. , my human is my Human. “ Siwa was cast for a Paramount Bounce film, an adaptation of a young adult novel by Megan Shull. In a cover for Entertainment Weekly, the star made headlines when she said she didn’t want to kiss a male character in the film – out of respect for his girlfriend. “I’m madly in love and I don’t want to kiss another human,” she said. “Mainly because he’s a man.” “I’m not about it. I’m trying to make it shoot so badly,” she added. Variety reports that a source close to the production noted that the kiss is not essential to the script and could be cut if Siwa isn’t comfortable with it. Yesterday, Siwa echoed the report that the star wouldn’t be forced to shoot something she wasn’t comfortable with. In a tweet, she said: “My friends at Paramount and my friend Caleeb Pinkett are 1000% backing me and have assured me that I have nothing to do that I never want to do !!! I am so excited for making the movie “Bounce” and I couldn’t have had better people to do it with !! “

