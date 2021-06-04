Liz Phair on new album ‘Soberish’ and being a Gen X feminist

Before it was legal in California, Liz Phair never used to buy weed.

I always preferred it to drink, but I wanted to be able to go to court, the courts terrify me and tell me I didn’t buy illegal drugs, says the veteran indie-rock star. So at a party I’d be the one standing outside the bathroom: what are you doing in there?

Phairs’ feelings changed with the law in 2016. All of a sudden I could buy it when I wanted, she said, which turned out to be a good chunk of the time. My son had just gone to college and I kind of went through a second puberty.

Today, Phair, 54, has returned to the point where she estimates that she is elevated for about a fifth of her waking hours, a state that inspired the title of her wise and witty new album, Soberish. His first studio LP in over a decade, it’s about finding a manageable (though sometimes embarrassing) balance between too much and not enough, not just with drugs but with love, work, exercise. , money.

The songs meditate on indecision and compromise; they capture relationships at critical moments of transition, like in Spanish Doors, about a couple facing divorce, and the title track jangly, where a woman swallows a dose of liquid courage before a date at a fancy hotel. : Why do we continue to queue? / I’ve waited so long to be with you / Now I’m chickin ‘out.

Sonically, too, the music evokes an intermediate state, with airy pop melodies battered by eerie textures and asymmetrical structures that transport even the most ordered songs in unexpected directions.

I grew up in a certain period and accepted its limits, says Liz Phair. I’m a feminist, but I still want flowers. (Angela Kohler)

As proudly as the album carries Phairs’ adult experiences, Soberish knowingly evokes his classic 1993 debut, Exile in Guyville, which made him an instant sensation (and helped open a male-dominated indie scene) with his frank representation of a 20 -some things sexual-emotional arousal. The unashamed desire in Phairs songs shocked prudish listeners even as her unflinching vocal performance challenged long-held ideas about how desire presents itself; more importantly, she wrote about sex as some kind of multidimensional phenomenon: a pleasure, a vice, a tool, an obligation. For the new album, Phair hired her first producer, Brad Wood, who she hadn’t worked with since the late ’90s, when they both lived in Chicago.

I wanted us to use our old sound those basic building blocks, says Phair, who lightly polished his DIY style for 1994s Whip-Smart and 1998s Whitechocolatespaceegg, then got big and shiny on a series of polarizing discs. from the 2000s. Zooming in from her home in Manhattan Beach, Calif., she wears a sparkling silver top, her blonde hair falling over her shoulders; behind her, two acoustic guitars are leaning against a sage-colored wall.

Still, you wouldn’t call Soberish a throwback, in part because you were living in a Liz Phair sort of moment. Her influence as a singer and songwriter and as a guitarist with a flowing style that Wood compares to Keith Richards and Joni Mitchells has never been more evident than in the work of Phoebe Bridgers, Snail Mail and other acclaimed young artists. exploring privacy at the time. of the DM.

And Phair listens closely to what is going on among his heirs. With Olivia Rodrigo whose shattering debut album Sour draws on Guyville’s intelligence and candor, even though Rodrigo, 18, was not alive when it was released, I felt an immediate kinship, says Phair. He’s a character I would get along with in real life. Phair also admires Taylor Swift for the way she uses personal details to tell a larger story about women at any given time.

I love it when she talks about the house she bought and the history that is in that house, she says of the Swifts song The Last Great American Dynasty, from the 2020s Folklore album. J love the resonance of that.

Phair wasn’t exactly in hiding as her legend grew in the years following her last album, Funstyle of the 2010s. She took gigs scoring TV shows, including the reboot of The CWs 90210 , in order to be there for her son, Nick, whose father separated before moving separately to LA around 2000. Everyone who knows us says we did a really good job as co-parents, she says. .

In 2017, she started working on an album with Ryan Adams, but the sessions quickly died down; Adams was later accused by several women of sexual misconduct, which led Phair to delete the unfinished songs they had recorded together. She also wrote a memoir, Horror Stories, and put together an elaborate box set to mark Guyville’s 25th birthday.

The latter project started the idea of ​​a creative reunion with Wood, who also ended up in LA and with whom Phair had remained in social contact. My daughter loved Legos, and Nick had the best Lego collection in the world, says the producer.

Wood admits his expectations were low when he and Phair reunited two years ago. I had my doubts that 2019 Liz and I were going to be able to conjure something like 1992 Liz and I, he said. But even though Phair wanted to access this old sound, she didn’t want to use it in exactly the same way.

It was Old Town Road summer, which was so exciting for me, Phair says. Are you telling me that a two minute mix of styles is America’s biggest song? It was our moment! No traditional arrangements. It’s all going to be completely quirky but so eye-catching that you won’t even notice how weird it is.

You can hear what she was looking for in a curiosity like Soul Sucker, which rides an almost hip-hop beat, but also in Hey Lou, a crisp folk-rock track with a sharp riff and a delicate change of tempo. In the latter, Phair comes out on her own to imagine the domestic life of what she called one of her favorite celebrity couples: Laurie Anderson and the late (and notoriously cranky) Lou Reed.

Nobody knows what to think when you behave like an asshole, she sings. Spill all the drinks, talk about Warhol.

When asked which half of this couple she identifies with, Phair replied: Oh, I’m still Laurie. I tend to be drawn to men whom I try to accommodate in one way or another.

Has being aware of this trend changed him?

I’m not even going to try to change it, there’s no hope, she laughs. I grew up in a certain period of time, and I accepted the limits. I’m a feminist but I still want flowers, and I still want you to keep the door open. It’s in conflict, and it’s OK. I am a product of the end of the 20th century; I will leave it to the next generation to sculpt the shape of their dreams.

Liz Phair: I have a lot of empathy for the idealized thing that we have to reform society. (Esther + David)

Despite Phairs’ cool aunt status, it’s easy to wonder if the contradictions that have always defined her work on Soberish no less than on Exile in Guyville might land less favorably among the Gen Zs with a more rigidly progressive politics.

I see it a little differently, she said. My age group, we have taken for granted some solid facts about how this country works. But this young generation has seen behind the curtain, and they don’t know anybody to lead it. At all. So I have a lot of empathy for the idealized thing that we need to reform.

Do I really think all utopia works? I am a Gen X-er, I am not getting any attempt to get everything right. But I look into Greta Thunberg’s eyes and I see the look of death that comes from knowing a fact.

The singer says her opinions were shaped by her close relationship with her son, who is 24 and who spent much of the pandemic in quarantine with her. I have memories of me trying to weed the garden and he’s supposed to help me, but he’s actually right there calling me a libertarian, she said. But the truth is he’s passed the point where I’m teaching him. Hes teaching me to the same extent.

Yet after more than a year of mother-and-son quality, Phair is ready to leave the house, not least because her favorite activity when she’s high is cleaning her closets and she’s cleaned up everyone she has.

This fall, she will go on tour with two other survivors of the 90s to Alanis Morissette and Garbage. And I’m getting ready to go out again, she said with a smile, remembering what’s funny about it, what it was like to be in love in seventh grade. I just re-appreciate two human beings lying and exploring each other.

Post-COVID, she believes, I think I’ll be more interested in what’s going on between the two people rather than: are their friends people I like? What about their family? Could I hold on to this lifestyle? I think it increased my attention span for another person.

But who knows? She adds. In six months, I could sing a different tune.