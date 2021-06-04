Entertainment
Lio Tipton – Wikipedia
American actor
Lio tipton (born Analeigh Christian Tipton; November 9, 1988)[3] is an American actor and model.[4] Tipton is known to have finished third in cycle 11 of The next American top model and for their roles in the movies Crazy, stupid, love (2011), Warm bodies (2013), and Two night table (2014). Tipton is non-binary and uses they they pronouns.[5]
Youth[edit]
Tipton was born on November 9, 1988 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.[6] They started skating at the age of two and a half. When Tipton was eight, their family moved to Sacramento, California, and they went to school in Placerville, California.
They have competed in four US synchronized skating championships. Tipton and their couples partner, Phillip Cooke, became two-time regional champions and twice competed at the US Junior Figure Skating Championships at the juvenile level.[7] They retired from competitive skating at age 16, but continued to skate in charity ice shows for AIDS foundations and rebuild a rink damaged by fire.[8]
They attended Marymount College, Palos Verdes.[9]
Modeling[edit]
Prior to The next American top model, Tipton signed with I Model & Talent in Los Angeles[10] and walked at Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall 2008 for designer Kelly Nishimoto for her Fall 2008 collection, Imasu.[11]
Tipton placed third in cycle 11 of The next American top model In 2008.[12] They were recruited via Myspace and were invited to audition in Los Angeles.[6] At the start of the show, Tipton revealed that they had encountered sex traffickers posing as model agents before. They were then sold to a Saudi prince but managed to extricate themselves from the situation before the deal was finalized.[13] After landing in the last 2 in the episode “You’re Beautiful, Now Change” for not using their skating moves to their advantage, they bounced back and appeared in the top three for seven straight weeks.[citation needed] Tipton was called twice first, once for the first CoverGirl ad, which Tyra Banks called “the best CoverGirl ad in history. The next American top model.“[14] They also won the go-sees challenge, reserving the three go-sees they went to and getting home on time.[15] In a challenge won by Elina Ivanova, Ivanova shared her prize with Marjorie Conrad and Tipton; they appeared side by side in the December 2008 / January 2009 issue of Seventeen magazine.[citation needed] They were then eliminated in the finale after forgetting their lines in CoverGirl’s second commercial, which left Samantha Potter and McKey Sullivan in the final parade.[14]
Tipton has signed with Ford Models in Los Angeles and Abrams Artists Agency, both in the commercial and theatrical divisions.[16] They appeared on Spain Marie Claire, Seventeen the December 2008 January 2009 issue of the magazine, a multi-page series in Maxim[17] and Vogue. They have also been featured in commercials for Forever 21 and Guess.
In 2010, they modeled Geren Ford’s pre-fall 2010 collection. For Los Angeles Fashion Week, they walked the runway for Skingraft and David Alexander for the Spring / Summer 2010 season.[18] Tipton’s other runway credits include Mercedes-Benz Fall Fashion Show, Ticket Fashion Show, Nick Verreos Line, Guess ?, and The next American top model obsessed fashion show.[citation needed]
Acting[edit]
Tipton and Samantha Potter guest starred in an episode of the TV series The Big Bang Theory In 2008[19] and by herself in a different role in 2015. They made their film debut in The green hornet, which was released on January 14, 2011.[citation needed] Tipton played a babysitter who has a crush on the character of Steve Carell in Crazy, stupid, love.[20] prompting The New York Times to call them a “face to watch”.[21]
Tipton has been cast for the third season of the HBO television comedy Suspended, portraying Sandee, the intriguing fiancée of a young gigolo.[22] They played a supporting role in the zombie-apocalyptic horror novel Warm bodies, directed by Jonathan Levine.[23] They had a small role opposite Scarlett Johansson in the 2014 sci-fi action movie Lucy. They had their first leading role in Two night table directed by Max Nichols which was released on September 26, 2014.[24]
In 2014, Tipton was the co-frontman of ABC’s short-lived comedy series Manhattan love story.
In 2018, Tipton played Averys date Lauren on the remake of Brown murphy (S1 E7 A Lifetime of Achievement)[25]
Filmography[edit]
The references[edit]
- ^ “Former ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Contestant Analeigh Tipton Engaged”. Popcrush.com. 2013-12-29. Recovered 02-02-2014.
- ^ Profile in tattoophobia
- ^ “Actress Analeigh Tipton turns 25 | Celebrity Birthdays: November 9 | Comcast.net”. Xfinity.comcast.net. Archived from the original on 2014-02-18. Recovered 02-02-2014.
- ^ Tipton. “The favorite moments of the ‘next American top model’ are revealed”. BuddyTV.
Now I play and I signed with an agency in LA
- ^ Rubin, Rebecca (June 3, 2021). “‘Crazy Stupid Love actor Lio Tipton is not binary “. Variety. Recovered June 3 2021.
- ^ a b Elfman, Lois (September 11, 2008). “A former skater strikes a pose on the track”. Ice network. Recovered August 11 2011.
- ^ “US Figure Skating: Final Results: 20012002 US Junior Figure Skating Championships: Youth Pairs”.
- ^ Elfman, Lois (August 11, 2008). “Crazy, Stupid Love’s Tipton has roots in skating”. Ice network. Recovered August 11 2011.
- ^ “Marymount Alumna Star In New Movie” Archived June 12, 2011, at the Wayback Machine, Marymount College Alumni webpage
- ^ “I Model & Talent”. Archived from the original on 2015-03-19. Recovered 2008-11-24.
- ^ “Kelly Nishimoto Fall 2008”.
- ^ “ANTM Alum Analeigh Tipton to star in upcoming independent comedy” Wetpaint.com; accessed December 9, 2013.
- ^ Analeigh Tipton: the risky path from the former model to the Hollywood actress The daily beast
- ^ a b “Analeigh Tipton talks about her third place ‘Top Model'” November 25, 2008, Reality TV world
- ^ “Americas Next Top Model 11: Episode 10 Recap (Go-Sees)” Archived May 4, 2011, at the Wayback Machine November 5, 2008, Pop Hangover
- ^ “Profile Analeigh Tipton at”. FordModels.com. Archived from the original on 2009-07-17.
- ^ Video “My first time: Analeigh Tipton” Archived May 17, 2011, at the Wayback Machine Maxim
- ^ “Analeigh Tipton Bio, Net Worth” Retrieved June 10, 2015
- ^ “The Big Bang Theory”.
- ^ “Analeigh Tipton Joins Carell / Gosling Comedy” April 8, 2010, to come.net
- ^ Durbin, Karen (May 1, 2011). “Faces to Look at Analeigh Tipton, ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love‘“. The New York Times. p. MT4.
- ^ “Analeigh Tipton: Project Hollywood” Archived July 15, 2011, during the Wayback Machine interview at Teen Vogue, June 2011
- ^ Chitwood, Adam (2011). Dave Franco, Analeigh Tipton and Cory Hardrict to join hot bodies in zombie movie‘“. Collider.com.
- ^ Two night table by IMDb, retrieved July 18, 2015
- ^ “Murphy Brown | TV Guide”. TVGuide.com. Recovered 22 january 2019.
