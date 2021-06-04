FBI warns of continued exploitation of Fortinet vulnerabilities by APT actors





Share this article on: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a Flash Alert warning Fortinet Fortigate appliance users that Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) groups are targeting devices that have not been patched for three CVEs: CVE-2018-13379, CVE-2019-5591, and CVE-2020-12812. These are not zero-day vulnerabilities, as patches have been available for some time. Many organizations took a long time to apply the fixes and are now targeted. In early April, the FBI, in conjunction with the DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), released a joint cybersecurity advisory stating that the vulnerabilities could be exploited by malicious actors to carry out data exfiltration, at data encryption and prepositioning to track -on attacks. In the recent Flash Alert, the FBI confirmed that an APT actor has been attempting to exploit the vulnerabilities since at least May 2021, and has almost certainly exploited the vulnerabilities to access a web server hosting the domain for a municipal government. American. In this case, the threat actors most likely created a new account named elie to carry out other malicious activity on the network. The attacks exploiting the vulnerabilities do not appear to target any particular industry sector, but the APT actor is simply attempting to exploit unpatched vulnerabilities. To date, the victims have been in a wide range of industrial sectors. The APT actor creates new user accounts on domain controllers, servers, workstations and active directories. In addition to creating accounts named elie and WADGUtilityAccount, new accounts were created to resemble existing legitimate accounts on the network and were specific to each victim organization. The APT actor is known to make task scheduler changes that may show up as unrecognized scheduled tasks or actions, in particular, associated with SynchronizeTimeZone. Several tools were used in the attacks, including Mimikatz for credential theft, MinerGate for cryptocurrency mining, WinPEAS for elevation of privilege, SharpWMI for Windows Management Instrumentation, BitLocker for encryption of data and FileZilla for file transfers, with outgoing FTP transfers identified on port 443.. Fortigate appliance users should ensure that patches are applied as soon as possible to address the above vulnerabilities, and non-FortiOS users should add the key artifact files used by FortiOS to the execute denial lists for block any attempt to run FortiOS and its associated files. Because exploitation may have already occurred, system administrators should examine domain controllers, servers, workstations, and active directories for new or unrecognized user accounts and the task scheduler should be examined for all unrecognized scheduled tasks. The FBI also recommends manually examining scheduled tasks set or recognized by the operating system for unrecognized actions. Antivirus logs should also be examined for indications that they have been unexpectedly disabled. Additional mitigation measures to deal with the threat are detailed in the Flash Alert, a copy of which is available from the American Hospital Association. on this link.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos