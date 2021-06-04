Donnie Yen faces Keanu Reeves as John Wicks’ friend





Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’s Donnie Yen will star alongside Keanu Reeves in Chad Stahelski’s John Wick: Chapter 4.

Keanu Reeves won’t fight alone when he reprise his role as John Wick forJohn Wick: Chapter 4. According toDeadline, action star Donnie Yen has joined the cast of director Chad Stahelski’s film as Wick’s old friend. The character description suggests that the two have a common history, as well as many common enemies. RELATED: John Wick 4 Director Talks About The Pressure In Chapter 3 “We are very fortunate that Donnie Yen is joining the franchise,” said Stahelski. “I look forward to working with him in this exciting new role.” “Donnie Yen will bring a vibrant and powerful energy to the franchise,” added producer Basil Iwanyk. “We were determined to bring him on board for John wick 4 and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to have such a great talent to collaborate with Keanu. “ Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Yen joins cast member Rina Sawayama who will make her big screen debut inJohn wick4after a successful musical career. Details of her character have not yet been released. RELATED: John Wick: Format Main Character Revealed For The Continental Spinoff Directed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 1 starred Reeves as an ex-assassin who tracks down the men who broke into his house and killed his dog, his latest gift from his late wife. Despite its straightforward plot, the film received critical acclaim for its action sequences and Reeves’ performance. It ended up bringing in $ 86 million on a budget of $ 20 million. The surprising success of the first film led to the release of John Wick: Chapter 2 and John Wick: chapter 3 Parabellum. These two films were also critically and financially successful. Chapter 2 grossed $ 171.5 million on a budget of $ 40 million, while Parabellum earned $ 326.7 million on a budget of $ 75 million. John Wick: Chapter 4 was announced in May 2019 and received a release date of May 21, 2021. However, it has been pushed back to May 27, 2022 due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. While he was supposed to turn back to back with John Wick: Chapter 5, Lionsgate chose to delay production on John wick 5 and film John Wick: Chapter 4 alone. Main shooting is slated to begin this summer. One of the most successful action stars alive today, Yen’s movie credits include Mulan, xXx: Return of Alex Cage, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Blade II and the IP man franchise. He also stars in and produces the next The father with Frank Grillo. Directed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 4 stars Keanu Reeves, Rina Sawayama and Donnie Yen. The film hits theaters on May 27, 2022. KEEP READING: Orthopedic Surgeon Evaluates Onscreen Injuries From Batman, Doctor Strange, John Wick & More Source:Deadline Harry Potter Deepfake is ruining the franchise in ways you never imagined

