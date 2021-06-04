What Spotify’s “Only You” Feature Says About Your Music Habits





Spotify regularly provides its users with new features and the latest “Only You” offers a new way to get back on your listening habits.

Spotify introduced a new feature called Only you, which provides listeners with playlists and stats based on their unique listening habits. Spotify users also recently received a update of the Your library page, including dynamic filters that make it even easier to find a song or playlist. Not to mention, Spotify has also made it easier to listen to and share music on Facebook by allowing listeners to stream songs directly to the Facebook app. Only You shares similarities with the popular Spotify Wrapped feature. Like Only You, Spotify Wrapped turns users’ listening habits into a playlist that the listener can enjoy and share with others. Both features also present the information in a Story feature, similar to Instagram stories. However, Spotify Wrapped only releases annually, so it focuses on all the songs, artists, and podcasts that a user has enjoyed in the past year. Related: How To Download Spotify Tracks To Apple Watch And Listen Offline Spotifylisteners can now visit spotify.com/OnlyYouor open the Spotify app to discover their unique Only You experience, including personalized playlists. Once listeners have viewed their Only You stories, they can hit the search button to find the Only You hub and watch them again. Users can find their playlists by tapping the Only You button, located in the Browse allsection in the Spotify app. Spotify also announced an upcoming Mixed feature, which will offer users a new way to interact with each other and share music, such as creating a playlist together that changes daily to reflect what both users are listening to. Why it’s worth checking out yourself Only You shows users their audio birth chart, which includes the Sun, Moon, and Rising signs. The Sun sign represents the artist that the user liked the most over the past six months, while the Moon sign highlights an artist that a user listens to when they are feeling emotional. In contrast, the Rising sign features any artist the user has recently started listening to. There is also the option of creating a dream dinner by selecting three performers who would personally make ideal dinner guests. From there, Spotify will create three playlists to set the mood for the virtual meal. Then there’s Your Artist Pairs, which brings together two very different artists that the user loves, such as Dua Lipa and Cole Swindell. If all that is not enough, Spotify users can also view your song year to see how their music tastes spanned the years. For example, it can show a song the user liked from 2001, 2015, and 2021. There are even more filters that are worth checking out. as well as Only You’s ability to show what time of day a user is most actively listening to music, as well as the unique combination of genres they listen to. All in all, Spotify’s Only You is definitely a fun new feature that provides users with a preview of the music they love, while also bringing together all the artists and songs so that they can be reused. Next: How to Connect Spotify to Discord and Listen with Others Source: Spotify Shazam 2 video reveals Zachary Levi’s new costume in close-up

