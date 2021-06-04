PBR, ASM Global and Stockyards Heritage Development Co. Form Unique Joint Venture to Expand Entertainment in Fort Worth Historic Stockyards







Multi-year alliance to expand programming and brand partnerships for the iconic Western sports and entertainment venue and surrounding historic district

FORT WORTH, TX (June 3, 2021) The PBR (Professional Bull Riders), ASM Global and Stockyards Heritage Development Co. today announced their new joint venture to operate historic Cowtown Coliseum and expand entertainment programming and marketing partnerships within the National Historic District.

Through this historic partnership, PBR, ASM Global and Stockyards Heritage Development Co, a partnership between Majestic Realty Co. and The Hickman Companies, will exclusively manage and promote Cowtown Coliseum and parts of the surrounding Historic District, including event programming, sponsorship opportunities, location rentals, operations, marketing and customer experience improvement initiatives.

In addition, PBR will produce dozens of Western sporting events at Cowtown Coliseum each year, as well as concerts, shows and other content focused on the Western lifestyle. This programming will also be broadcast on PBR’s various media distribution channels. In conjunction with ASM and Stockyards Heritage Development Co., PBR will lead sponsorship sales and brand activations for the site and surrounding district. ASM Global, the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences, will oversee the day-to-day operations of Cowtown Coliseum, the programming of non-PBR events and the development of unique VIP experiences. Stockyards Heritage Development Co. will activate its real estate and stockyard assets in Fort Worth to create an unprecedented event and recreation destination.

Objective: To make Fort Worth Stockyards a global epicenter for the Western way of life

One of the goals of the partnership is to make Fort Worth Stockyards a global epicenter of the Western way of life, bringing the number of visitors to seven million visitors per year. The Stockyards currently attract over 4.7 million visitors per year.

I am honored to see these visionary partners, Stockyards Heritage Development Co., PBR and ASM Global, come together to take investing in Stockyards to the next level, building for the future in a way that stays true to our proud western roots. . This announcement and partnership is fantastic news for Fort Worth, both for those who hang their hats here and for those who will visit and experience our unique style. As a city of cowboys and culture, there is no better home for this business than Fort Worth, said Mayor Betsy Price.

As the world’s premier promoter, producer of Western sports events and broadcasts, PBR is honored to partner with ASM Global and Stockyards Heritage Development Co. to expand entertainment options in the Cowtown Coliseum and surrounding district, already vibrant, as a global tourism destination, said Sean Gleason, Commissioner and CEO of PBR. This partnership adds to PBR’s content and media strategy by providing another excellent platform to bring Western sports and lifestyle content to a wider audience through our media distribution channels.

The possibilities for expansion are virtually endless

As ASM Global is focused on creating unique and valuable experiences for our clients, we were very excited to forge this one-of-a-kind project through a dream team partnership in Fort Worth, said Bob. Newman, President of ASM Global. The Stockyards are truly a one-of-a-kind international western destination. By combining a rich historical past engaged in Western heritage, new investments in cutting-edge experiences and exciting new programming being developed, the possibilities for expansion of the district are virtually limitless.

PBR has a long and successful relationship with ASM Global. More than half of the PBR events in its first series take place at ASM venues.

We are proud to expand the partnership we have with the City of Fort Worth and County of Tarrant on our ongoing developments in stockyards to now include PBR and ASM as management, brand and content partners for Cowtown Coliseum and our other assets in the district, ”says Craig Cavileer, Managing Partner of Stockyards Heritage Development Co. Our investment in Stockyards includes over $ 200 million with Mule Alley and Hotel Drover over the past three years, and we look forward to expanding our vision of uplifting and improving the visitor experience. while we pay close attention to the history and heritage of the Stockyards. We know that PBR and ASM share our core values ​​and will be a great partner for us and for the City of Fort Worth.

PBR bulls gone wild

The first event at Cowtown Coliseum as part of the new joint venture and a harbinger of future Western lifestyle programming to come will be the PBR Stockyards Showcase on June 4.

In addition to featuring a bull stopping for the Touring Pro Division leagues, the PBR Stockyards Showcase will also feature the premiere of PBR Bulls Gone Wild, a new specially formatted bullfighting extravaganza that brings together guest stars, the world’s finest acrobatic bullfighters. , and game show challenges in front of a live audience.

History of the Cowtown Coliseum

Opened in 1908, Cowtown Coliseum is one of the most iconic places for Western sports and entertainment.

In addition to hosting the very first indoor rodeo in 1918, Cowtown Coliseum hosted the very first event of the first PBR series in 1993.

At present, the site hosts Stockyards Championship Rodeo almost every Friday and Saturday, having paid out over $ 45 million to over 200,000 competitors and over 240,000 animal, horse and bull athletes, who have competed against each other. titles inside Cowtown Coliseum.

A multi-purpose space, the over 16,000 square foot Cowtown Coliseum, which can accommodate approximately 3,000 people, including the updated VIP club and reserved areas, also hosts concerts, family and trade shows, as well as selected sporting events, including the annual semi-finals of RFD-The American Rodeo.

Located in the heart of Dallas-Fort Worth, the fourth largest metropolitan area in the United States, Cowtown Coliseum and the Fort Worth Stockyards are one of the state’s top tourist destinations.

The 200+ acre National Historic District includes Mule Alley, Stockyards Heritage A $ 75 million adaptive reuse of historic horse and mule stables, including approximately 180,000 square feet of some of the area’s best restaurants, shops retail stores such as Luchesse, Wrangler, King Ranch, Proper Supply Co., Kimes Ranch, two new restaurant concepts from Tim Love, Provender Hall and Second Rodeo Brewing Co. which will open in late 2021, and more.

Major sights in the district include Billy Bobs Texas, the world’s largest Honky Tonk; the new award-winning Hotel Drover-Autograph collection, which also includes The Backyard, a rustic outdoor oasis, an elegant event barn and the famous 97 West restaurant; Stockyard Station with 25 restaurants and retail stores; Leddys, The Maverick, Cattlemens Steakhouse, Risckys Steakhouse and BBQ, Stockyards Hotel, Shaeffer and Tecovas.

About PBR (Professional Bull Riders):

PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization. Over 500 Bull Riders participate in over 200 events per year as part of the PBR Unleash The Beast (UTB) TV Tour, which features the top 35 bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro (TPD) division; and PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico. PBR’s digital assets include RidePass, which houses Western Sports. PBR is a subsidiary of IMG, a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. For more information, visit PBR.com or follow us on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world’s leading producer of live entertainment experiences. The company was formed by the combination of AEG Facilities and SMG, world leaders in venue and event strategy and management. The company’s elite network of venues spans five continents, with a portfolio of over 300 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. . From Aberdeen to Anchorage and Sydney to Stockholm, its venues power live entertainment around the world. www.asmglobal.com

About Stockyards Heritage Development Co.:

Stockyards Heritage Development Co. is a partnership between nationally renowned developer Majestic Realty Co. and Fort Worths Hickman Investments. Established with the intention of thoughtfully reinventing Fort Worth’s historic stockyards, the company is dedicated to preserving the heritage of the National Historic District while uplifting it with experiences for locals and visitors alike. ‘foreign. Carried out through a public / private partnership with the City of Fort Worth and County of Tarrant, the first phase of the project, Mule Alley, began in fall 2018 to include the renovation of historic destinations, horse barns and 108 year old mules. on a street of shops, restaurants, retail, office space and a four-star Autograph Collection hotel and rustic resort, Hotel Drover, which opened in March 2021. majesticrealty .com, hoteldrover.com, mulealley.com.