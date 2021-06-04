



Bollywood celebrities and their pregnancy cravings To say pregnancy is a roller coaster ride would be an understatement. From pregnancy blues to food cravings, having a baby can bring many changes to your body, not only physically but also mentally. Morning sickness, fatigue, binge eating are just a few examples of what women face during this nine month period. Speaking of the delicious Bollywood mummies, celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and others have craved certain foods during their pregnancy as well. While we know actresses are on a strict diet to be in a certain shape but during pregnancy a little bit or more of cheating meals is okay. Below are some Bollywood divas and the foods they craved the most. Kareena Kapoor What she dreamed of: Karela, pasta, pizza, chocolate cake When the 3 idiots The actress was pregnant with Taimur in 2016, she revealed her pregnancy desire during a live session with her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. Kareena, who ate healthy most of the time, refrained from overeating. Unlike most pregnant women who are constantly craving sugar and khatta pregnant, Kareena craved karela (bitter gourd). “I constantly want a lot of karela, which is quite … very different. I really like the taste, I appreciate the taste. Everyone says add a little sugar to it and the bitterness goes away, but I don’t like it. I like that it tastes bitter and pungent. It’s something I love, ”the actress said in a live Facebook session. During her second pregnancy, Kareena gave in to a few mouthwatering delicacies, including biryani and kebabs. As shared in one of her Insta stories, she was also seen gorging on a delicious chocolate cake. However, the foods that were a constant craving during her first and second pregnancies were pizza and pasta. Yum yum! Anushka sharma What she dreamed of: Chana poori, pizza, Pani puri Anushka Sharma welcomed her first child, a baby girl in January 2021. The actress who is a big foodie at heart has also made sure to satisfy her cravings for food during her pregnancy. Whether enjoying pizza or going local with homemade panipuris, the Zero The actress has rightly followed the mantra of “go fat or go home”. Kajol What she dreamed of: South Indian cuisine It is reported that Kajol has serious food cravings for South Indian cuisine. According to several media reports, the Devi The actress asked a famous South Indian caterer from Mumbai to come to her house and cook some sumptuous meals. Kajol apparently also threw a mini-party for his friends who enjoyed the feast. Aishwarya Rai What she dreamed of: Dhokla, imli ka achar Did you know that Aishwarya’s mother-in-law, actress Jaya Bachchan, prepared special meals for her during her pregnancy. Aishwarya Rai, who caught the nation’s attention with her first pregnancy, was pampered with delicious home-cooked food prepared by Jaya. Apparently Jaya made savory dishes like dhokla, and imli ka achar satisfy her stepdaughter’s cravings. Konkona Sen Sharma What she dreamed of: Nepalese noodles the Wake up Sid The actress once tweeted about her craving for food when she was pregnant with her son Haroon. She craved the Nepalese dish, sukha wai wai, which is basically Nepalese noodles.







