Kelly Marie Tran on Advocating for Diverse Perspectives in Hollywood

I don’t wish that on anyone, she said with a resigned chuckle. But the good thing about this experience (is) that I have a very clear vision of what I want to go forward. So that’s, I guess, the good thing that came out of it.

The experience reinforced his willingness to lobby for representation on and off the screen in Hollywood.

It’s something that I absolutely encourage, she said. I think my, my mission statement for my career is to really want to give a megaphone to people, especially those who have historically been marginalized or under-represented or silenced and ignored in these spaces.

In the years since the Star Wars incident, Tran has remained true to his beliefs, producing films about historically underrepresented communities. She made her first foray into production with the documentary Lily Topples the World, about domino artist and YouTuber Lily Hevesh, directed by Jeremy Workman.

(Hevesh) basically created like his own domino empire, Tran explained of the film. You’re like, here is this young Asian lady existing in these spaces where she talks to these older businessmen and she tells them what she needs and what she wants to add. There is no discussion of race.

It’s just his existence. I think it’s so important that young Kelly would have loved to see it.

Tran, who is of Vietnamese descent, back in the spotlight this year with “Raya and the Last Dragon” and says she is thrilled to be featured in a Disney animated film celebrating unity and showcasing Asian culture. After all, she says, representation is so important.

The 32-year-old said she grew up watching movies without anyone looking like her.

I think subconsciously it taught me where in the world I could exist, she said. And I think it’s a bad thing if it teaches you that you’re not unlimited.

I think every person, no matter who you are, what you look like, I, you know, all of these things I think they do, if we don’t teach our young people that they are capable of anything, we do to our company a bad service.

Last spring, Tran also became executive producer of “Summer time,” an film by Raya and the director of Last Dragon, Carlos Lpez Estrada. It brings together 25 high school students who perform oral plays on their life and their links with the city of Los Angeles.

I really feel like someone who got a golden ticket or something, she said.

I never believed that I could exist in this world, and work in this space and now that I’m here I’m just like, I’m just like, Yo, come in! she laughed, mimicking as she lifted a curtain and gestured to friends.

Tran thinks things are improving. She said that growing up she didn’t know or access words like “micro-aggression.” I would experience these things and had no way to identify them and no way to share that experience with anyone, to sort of remove the isolation and shame from those experiences, and now we have the shared vocabulary now, Tran said.

We have that kind of awareness of the importance of having these conversations. That being said, I think there is a lot of work to be done. But it’s very cool to be in this space during this time when people even have these conversations and are even aware.

Honestly, I feel like I’m the happiest I’ve ever worked on these projects, ”she said. It has changed my life, so I’m delighted that people see these stories and hopefully are inspired to do the same.

Raya and the Last Dragon is the first Disney animated film inspired by Southeast Asian cultures. It is now available on 4K Blu-ray and digital.