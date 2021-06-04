Patti Smith, George Clinton, more tops SummerStage 2021 lineup





The City Parks Foundation of New York returns to live performances this summer with the announcement of scheduled shows for the 2021 season of Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, the city’s largest free outdoor performing arts festival. New York. The SummerStage shows will return at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park, Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem, Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens, and Coney Island Amphitheater. The performances will be broadcast live on SummerStageAnywhere.org, artist’s approval and if the rights permit. Full lineup appears below, but highlights include Patti Smith, George Clinton, Lake Street Dive, Antibalas, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, and a free outdoor screening of the film “Summer of Soul” made by Questlove, which documents the legendary 1969 concerts that took place in this park, including Sly & the Family Stone. The pre-screening special will be followed by live performances at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater in Marcus Garvey Park with Questlove and surprise guests. SummerStage will operate at modified production levels and performances will initially be held at reduced capacity at all of our locations to meet social distancing requirements. Free tickets are required to access each free SummerStage show this season. Requests for ticket capsules must be made in advance via our online registration form. The forms will be available three (3) weeks before each show. Ticket application forms will open Mondays at 12:00 p.m. ET on the show-specific web page at SummerStage.org. Ticket request does not guarantee entry, randomly selected participants will receive confirmation of their ticket by email prior to the show. Subscribe to the SummerStage newsletter here for show information and ticket reservation reminders closer to show dates. As New York State and City safety guidelines for public gatherings evolve rapidly, the City Parks Foundation will frequently update our audience on site safety protocols. Details will be shared on our website and on our Twitter and Facebook pages before each broadcast. For the most recent guidelines, show updates, and additional venue information and restrictions, please visit cityparksfoundation.org/summerstage-safety Capital One is the festival’s main multi-year sponsor (Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage) and the festival’s official bank and credit card. Supporting sponsors include iStar, Union Beer Distributors, Sierra Nevada, Bell’s Brewery, Wolffer Estate Cider, Archer Roose Wines, Two Robbers Seltzer, Con Edison’s Arts Al Fresco Series and Bloomberg Philanthropies. For the most recent programming, follow SummerStage on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit SummerStage.org for information about the festival. Dated Day Doors Show Artist Location Type of show june-17 Thursday 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Jazz at the Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis Central park Free, tickets required June 19 Saturday 15:00 5:00 p.m. Summer Of Soul Screening with Questlove and Friends Marcus Garvey Park Free, tickets required June 20 Sunday 1:30 p.m. 15:00 Chris Botti – Blue Note Jazz Festival Central park Advantage, ticket purchase required June 20 Sunday 6:00 p.m. 20:00 Chris Botti – Blue Note Jazz Festival Central park Advantage, ticket purchase required June 24 Thursday 20:00 8:30 p.m. The Queens Drive-In: Monsoon Wedding starring Falu in association with Rooftop Films and Borough of Queens President Donovan Richards, Jr. Flushing Meadows-Corona Park Free, tickets required June-27 Sunday 1:00 p.m. 2:30 p.m. George Clinton – Blue Note Jazz Festival Central park Advantage, ticket purchase required June-27 Sunday 6:00 p.m. 7:30 p.m. George Clinton – Blue Note Jazz Festival Central park Advantage, ticket purchase required july-11 Sunday 1:00 p.m. 2:30 p.m. Galactic – Blue Note Jazz Festival Central park Advantage, ticket purchase required july-11 Sunday 6:00 p.m. 7:30 p.m. Galactic – Blue Note Jazz Festival Central park Advantage, ticket purchase required Jul-17 Saturday 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Gloria Gaynor / Sundae Sermon’s – Dj Stormin ‘Norman from Disco Sequestered Coney Island Release, Tickets required Jul-18 Sunday 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. India + More to be determined Coney Island Release, Tickets required July 24 Saturday 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Sun Ra Arkestra / Sistazz of the Nitty Gritty Central park Release, Tickets required Jul 25 Sunday 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. The dance IS! With artists from Rennie Harris Puremovement, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Parsons Dance, AIM, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, special guest Madison McFerrin and Soles of Duende with guest artist Asha Griffith Central park Release, Tickets required August 1 Sunday 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Tito Nieves Central park Release, Tickets required August 7 Saturday 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Funk Flex Birthday Concert with Ginuwine and Friends Coney Island Release, Tickets required August 8 Sunday 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Met Opera Summer Recital Central park Release, Tickets required August 14th Saturday 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Marc Rebillet, DJ Premier and Brady Watt Central park Release, Tickets required August 15th Sunday 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Armand Hammer & The Alchemist with Moor Mother, Fielded and KAYANA Central park Release, Tickets required 21st of August Saturday 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Armored Central park Release, Tickets required 24 august Tuesday 6:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Lake Street Dive with Allison Russell Central park Advantage, ticket purchase required Aug-28 Saturday 4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. CPJF – Charlie Parker with strings: The Donald Harrison Quartet and The Harlem Symphony Orchestra Marcus Garvey Park Release, Tickets required August 29 Sunday 4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. CPJF – Willie Jones III – A Charlie Parker’s Centennial Celebration with Sarah Hanahan, Godwin Louis, Justin Robinson, Erena Terakubo with Donald Vega and Endea Owens in association with Jazz at Lincoln Center Marcus Garvey Park Release, Tickets required August 29 Sunday 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. INVINCIBLE: A glorious tribute to Michael Jackson Coney Island Release, Tickets required Sep 4 Saturday 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Dom Salvador Samba Jazz Sextet / Screening: “Dom Salvador & Abolition” in association with the 25th Brazilian Film Festival Inffinito Central park Release, Tickets required september-11 Saturday 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Erica Campbell Central park Release, Tickets required Sep 13 Monday 6:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Machine Gun Kelly “Tickets to My Downfall” Tour with jxdn and KennyHoopla Central park Advantage, ticket purchase required Sep 17 Friday 6:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Dawes with special guests Bonny Light Horseman & Erin Rae Central park Advantage, ticket purchase required Sep 19 Sunday 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Patti smith and his group Central park Release, Tickets required Sep-21 Tuesday 6:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Indigo Girls / Ani DiFranco Central park Advantage, ticket purchase required







