Bollywood Buzz: Amitabh Bachchan ends 52 years in showbiz, Juhi Chawla files a complaint against the implementation of 5G in India | Bollywood

MUMBAI The Kapil Sharma Showwill return in July with a new cast as well as a few regulars.

Nawazuddin siddiqui joined the cast of Heropanti 2 as the brother of Tara Sutarias. This is his second film with Tiger Shroff after Munna Michael.

Maestro, the Tamil remake of AndhaDhun, presents Tamannaa in Tabooher role, and the actress has decided not to see the original again as it may influence her performance.

Kartik Aaryan came out of another movie after Dharma Productions Dostana 2. He returned the signing amount to Red Chillies Entertainment (a big Rs. 2 crore!). The film is directed by Ajay Behl the reputation of Article 375.

Shah Rukh Khans Pathan is filmed on three continents.

R. Balki and director of photography PC Sreeram have come together for a psychological thriller starring Dulquer Salmaan.

Alia bhatt is doing a 5-part podcast series on the Covid-19 vaccine. She plans to dispel the myths by having interactions with doctors and health activists.

There’s no Prabhas in Mission Impossible 7. The widespread buzz has been canceled by the director Christophe McQuarrie of Tom cruise movie. He said: We have never met.

Madhuri Dixit Nene commemorated the end Rajiv kapoors director Prem Granth, in whom she co-starred with the late Rishi Kapoor, like a film ahead of its time on its 25e release anniversary.

A large terracotta water pot is always kept outside Amitabh Bachchanhouse of passers-by to quench their thirst. This thoughtful gesture was also followed by other residents of his neighborhood.

Ranveer Singh would have been approached to play Raavan in Sita, Alaukik Desaifilm written by KV Vijayendra Prasad.

Ajay Devgn would fly to Georgia with a minimal crew to shoot Mayday, his home production.

Shridhar raghavan of CID TV series fame is the script for Tiger 3 with Aditya Chopra. Maneesh sharma run the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif-Emraan Hashmi film with music by Pritam.

In a rare achievement for a group of Indian Facebook fans, the Fan Club Laxmikant-Pyarelal, approaching the 51,000 member mark.

Maniesh Paul donated ration kits to Bruhanmumbai Municipal Corporation employees who cleaned up nine beaches in Mumbai after the recent cyclone.

Veteran actor Sanjay Mishra collect incense sticks, play musical instruments and cook! Said his admirer and double co-star Naveen Kasturia, who recently worked with him in the MX Player series, Runaway Lugaai.

Said Huma Qureshi, The opportunity to be part of a Sinner Zack movie, Army of the Dead and its cinematic value is unprecedented.

Although she grew up in Manali and studied in Chandigarh, Kangana Ranautunlike everyone else in his family, had never visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, a short drive away. She did this recently and said she was speechless and stunned.

Shriya saran is Ajay Devgns co-starred in SS Rajamoulis RRR. She shoots southern films and now returns to India with her husband Andrei Koscheev, a Russian entrepreneur. In 2018, they had moved to Barcelona.

Juhi chawla has filed a lawsuit in a Delhi court against the implementation of 5G networks in the country after its past crusade against cell phone radiation. No person, animal, bird or insect will be safe because the radiation will be 10 to 100 times greater than the radiation from telecommunications, she said. The 5G plans will damage the earth’s ecosystem, she warned, adding that she was not against the technology.

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir, who becomes a producer with a film about Ahilyabai Holkar, the famous queen of the Malwa kingdom, dreams of obtaining Priyanka Chopra Jonas for the lead role in the ambitious film, titled Punyshlok Ahilyaadevi directed from his own screenplay by Dilip Bhosale.

Vivek Oberoi started a fundraiser to provide food for underprivileged children battling cancer.

Arin, eldest son of Madhuri Dixit Nene, graduated from the American School of Bombay with flying colors, confides the happy mother.

Over-enthusiastic fan named a sheep shop in Karimnagar, Telangana, after Sonu sood, who is vegetarian! Can I help her open something vegetarian? he tweeted.

May 31 Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage of his film photos as he was 52 years old in showbiz. Expressing his wonder, he said: I still wonder how it all went!