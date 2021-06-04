The huge expansion of Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood debuts June 26 – deadline

As theme park attractions reopen in Southern California, Warner Bros. announced on Tuesday that its massively revamped Studio Tour will welcome guests again on June 26.

Five years of preparation, the expanded tour uses a new building entirely dedicated to the tour center, in addition to a tour and a stop at the iconic Stage 48. The tour highlights the nearly 100 years of making films and television at the studio, and specifically highlights the DC Universe and Harry Potter. The tour now also welcomes families with children aged five and over.

Key additions include the ‘Storytelling Showcase’, where guests can explore the evolution of Warner Bros. ‘ long story; “Action and Magic Done Here”, the new grand finale experience featuring the DC Universe and the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series; a new and expanded Warner Bros Studio Store, which will be open to the public without purchasing a Studio Tour ticket.

“Entertainment is all about connecting with fans and we are delighted to welcome guests back to the tour after a hiatus of over 15 months,” said Danny Kahn, vice president and general manager. “Our new experiences will take guests on a journey through our history, how we bring stories to life and celebrate the DC Universe and the Wizarding World.”

Upon arrival, guests enter the “Storytelling Showcase” and experience the world of Warner Bros., examining the breadth of the studio’s film, television and animation titles, as well as technological innovations from its origins. movie chain in 1923 to its nearly 100-year journey to become one of the largest entertainment companies in the world. Clients can even take a selfie with a replica of the iconic water tower as they walk along an aerial view of the studio.

After guests tour the pitch with one of Warners’ expert guides, they will arrive at Stage 48: Script to Screen, the Studio Tour’s interactive soundstage where they can learn about the technology and production methods, revel in the Central Perk set of Friends and Sheldon’s apartment from The Big Bang Theory before having dinner at the Central Perk Café du lot.

Starting at scene 48, guests can make their way to the ‘Action and Magic Done Here’ grand finale, where they get a behind-the-scenes look at Harry Potter and the Fantastic Beasts with all new interactive experiences, props, costumes and memorable photo opportunities.

DC fans will be able to explore the all-new Batcave, where they can get up close and personal with the Batmobile from the original Tim Burton Batman film, the Tumbler of The black Knight, and the Batwing of Batman vs. Superman. Photo ops include the Lasso d’Hestia by Wonder Woman 1984, Jared Leto’s Joker and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn costumes Suicide Squad, Poison Ivy in front of the actual doors of Arkham Asylum featured in Joel Schumacher’s film Batman and robin and more movies such as Aquaman, Superman and that of Zack Snyder Justice League.

Guests can then explore re-created sets from Harry Potter and the Fantastic Beasts where they can try their hand at the art of potions making, take a photo in Harry’s cupboard under the stairs at 4 Privet Drive or be surrounded by Hogwarts acceptance letters in the Dursleys fireplace, test their skills in wand choreography and learn more about the magical creatures of Fantastic beasts in Newt Scamander’s Magical Creatures Shed.

A new sorting ceremony takes place in the recreated ensemble of the Great Hall. The official Harry Potter Fan Club mobile app will allow fans to experience their official Hogwarts home before arriving. Visitors will hear the Sorting Hat calling their true Hogwarts home when it is placed over their heads.

The tour ends with an elegant presentation of iconic treasures from Warner Bros.’s most beloved movies and TV shows. as part of the “Awards Season Celebration”. The exhibit highlights iconic props and costumes from the studio’s classic films, such as the trombone in which Robert Preston starred The man of music, the jersey worn by the late Chadwick Boseman to play Jackie Robinson in 42, and an elaborately detailed miniature airship from Ridley Scott’s Blade runner.

The Welcome Center is home to a brand new Warner Bros. Studio Store which will be accessible to the general public. The studio store offers the only in-person shopping experience with exclusive products from Warner Bros. movies and TV shows. In the customization area, fans can choose from a plethora of customization options, including engraving a wand. Later this year, guests will be able to access merchandise from the studio’s online store.

The Studio Tour will be open on weekends, from June 26 to July 11, and the Tour will also be open on July 5. From July 15, the Studio Tour will operate 5 days a week and will remain closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Tours will depart from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with departures every 30 minutes. Tickets are available online for $ 69 for adults (11 years and over) and $ 59 for children 5 to 10 years old on wbstudiotour.com (prior reservation will be required). Additionally, residents of Southern California are eligible for a special rate of $ 57 on weekdays only, until September 30, 2021.

The Studio Tour follows all city, state and federal health guidelines in addition to internal mandates to ensure the health and safety of our guests, employees and production partners.

When it reopens, the Warners Tour joins Universal Studios Hollywood, which opened weeks ago. Visits to the Paramount and Sony lots remain closed, according to their websites.