Vivek Anand Oberoi donates Rs. 25 Lakh to I Am Oxygen Man Relief Fund: Bollywood News





Vivek Anand Oberoi is one of today’s Bollywood actors who has been doing humanitarian work for over two decades consistently. His latest I Am Oxygen Man initiative, with Dr Vivek Bindra, was talked about, and people from all over have helped raise funds to help those suffering from Covid-19. But few would know that Vivek himself went ahead and donated Rs 25 Lakhs to the cause. At an event for I Am Oxygen Man recently, Dr Vivek Bindra revealed this fact. He explained how generous Vivek Anand Oberoi has been and how without batting an eyelid he donated Rs 25 lakh for fundraising but did so quietly without telling anyone. Vivek Anand Oberoi has spared no effort to ensure that all people suffering from Covid-19 in this second wave receive the appropriate medical care. This initiative by I Am Oxygen Man has set up, operates and maintains a free 200-bed Covid hospital in Delhi, which has already saved more than 1,000 lives. Together with Dr Vivek Bindra, he is trying to ensure that India is fully medically equipped for the 3rd wave of Covid-19. Besides the I Am Oxygen Man initiative, Vivek Anand Oberoi has sponsored hundreds of free heart surgeries for poor children. He saved more than 2.5 lakh of underprivileged children from cancer. He has saved more than 2,200 little girls from child prostitution, more than 50 of whom are now studying abroad on scholarships. He got involved in philanthropy very early on, donating all of the money earned on his first salary for the Film Company to heart surgery for a disadvantaged young girl. Vivek Anand Oberoi works with the Association to Help Cancer Patients to feed 3,000 underprivileged children who are battling cancer. He believes they are in desperate need of good nutrition to help boost their immunity as they are at high risk of contracting Covid.

We hope that this silent Good Samaritan will achieve his lofty goals. We need more people like him.

