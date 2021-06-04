The Boys release full music video for Starlight song





The boys are posting a full music video for Starlight’s song on Translucent as fans anxiously await the arrival of Season 3 of the hit series.

WhileThe boysFans are eagerly awaiting the third season of the hit Amazon Prime series, their patience is currently being rewarded with the release of the full music video for Starlight (Erin Moriarty) tribute song about Translucent (Alex Hassell). Supes of the Seven member Translucent perished in the first season ofThe boys, forcing Starlight to perform a song in his honor at his funeral. This song now has a full music video. Entitled “Never Truly Vanish,” the song debuted in season two of the hit series, after Vought revealed what happened to the superhero (or his version of what happened. ) The song is a touching and inspiring memory with lyrics that paint a picture of a hero who never truly dies and who will always live on in the hearts of many. The second season ofThe boys debuted with a weekly rollout to Amazon last fall, which sparked a slight uproar from fans who initially slammed the season with one-star reviews protesting the weekly release schedule of Amazon. Those critics have now subsided, with the season holding a 78% audience approval rating on Rotten tomatoes; However, it looks like Amazon is trying to win fans back with a little teaser before the new season finally drops. Related: The Boys Forgot A Major Comic Book Character – How Season 3 Can Be Fixed Posted by Vought’s official Twitter account,VoughtIntl, Amazon releases the full music video for Starlight’s song on Translucent. Beginning in black and white, the video shows Starlight walking from the darkness towards Translucent’s uniform in a shop window. The video then showcases the vocal power of Starlight as well as backup dancers as they perform a choreographed number creating various forms of translucent style. The video ends with a title of the song and a caption indicating that the song is available on Vought’s Spotify style service, Voughtify. Watch the full video below: While fans ofThe boys can console themselves with this new clip, they are still eagerly awaiting the release of season three. Filming for the third season began in late January after suffering a number of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Although no official release date has been announced, the showrunner of The boys,Eric Kripke has continually teased the various elements of the new season that fans can expect to see, such as a Vought restaurant chain aimed at the truly superhuman. The series’ first season received a total of eight million viewers in the first 10 days of Amazon’s Prime Video release, easily making it one of the streaming service’s most successful originals. The second season continued on this success, earning all five 1st Critics’ Choice Super Awards nominations. With the success of the first two seasons, it’s clear that Amazon has a hit show that keeps fans coming back. This full new music video is a cute symbol of what makesThe boys so beloved, although it will only make fans hungrier for the new season. More: Why Boys Can’t Use The Comics Ending Source: VoughtIntl Reggie Watts collapses crying on James Corden’s Late Late Show

About the Author Jean Deloss

(4 published articles)

John Deloss is a freelance entertainment writer for Screen Rant, having recently joined the team. A graduate of California State University, Fullerton with a BA in English, John is an aspiring writer with a desire to make a name for himself – with an emphasis on hunger. When not behind a keyboard, you can find him hiking or at home brewing beer. More from John Deloss







