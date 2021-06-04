White thriller for AMC as it sells stocks frantically – Daily News

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN and STAN CHOE

Do you have your popcorn? The mad race for summer hit stock, AMC Entertainment, got even crazier on Thursday.

Shares of the movie company plunged nearly 40% in the morning after announcing plans to sell 11.6 million shares to raise funds, while warning buyers they could lose their entire investment. But it wiped out the loss in just a few hours. Once the stock sale was completed, it broke above the all-time high it set a day earlier, only to drop back to a loss of 17.9% by the end of trading.

This is the latest round of staggering and almost inexplicable moves for one of the “memes actions” that rocked Wall Street this year. Many professional investors claim that AMC, GameStop, and other memes stocks have reached unrealistic heights and are poised for a sharp fall, but that doesn’t stop an army of novice and low-budget investors from rolling in. hold their position and promise to take their prizes “to the moon.”

For AMC, its stock price fell from less than $ 2 at the start of the year to the average price of $ 50.85 it sold shares on Thursday. The surge means its total market value topped $ 30 billion, putting it on par with bigger companies like AutoZone and Old Dominion Freight Line, which unlike AMC are making a profit and had no bankruptcy speculation swirling around them after the pandemic closed theaters for the last year.

In a file filed with regulators, AMC was unable to give a reason for the rise in its share price linked to its earnings outlook, the usual reason why a share price moves. The company said it was unsure how long the reasons for its stock surge would last, while warning investors, “Under the circumstances, we do not recommend that you invest in our Class A common stock, unless you are not prepared to run the risk of losing all or a substantial part of your investment.

The immediate reaction in the market was bitter. AMC shares fell as soon as the market opened and the fall was so steep that trading was temporarily halted three times in the morning. A day earlier, its trading had been halted four times as the stock moved in the opposite direction and nearly doubled.

Other memes shares fell as well, including an 8.5% drop for GameStop. He was the poster child of the phenomenon earlier this year, when the ailing video game retailer suddenly rose 1.625% in January. At the time, the manic moves in memes stocks shocked Wall Street, but many professional investors expected the fervor to die out eventually.

Everyone agreed that a new generation of investors was taking more power in the market, their ranks increasing thanks to easy to use trading apps and zero trading fees. But one of the main reasons for the incoming wave of novices was that the pandemic had left them little else to do.

When the pandemic subsided, the thinking on Wall Street went, these traders would go back to eating out, heading to bars, and maybe even seeing movies in the theater instead of talking and bidding on them. memes stocks.

It hasn’t turned out that way, at least not yet. Even stocks lost momentum after their January supernova, but they’ve started to soar again recently. AMC quintupled in two weeks until Wednesday, for example. GameStop is back above $ 250 after going from a high of $ 347 in late January to $ 40 a few weeks later.

For their part, many retail investors have said on social media forums that have spurred movement in memes stocks that they will remain steadfast.

“We can stay irrational longer than they can stay solvent” was the title of a thread on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, which has been a central figure in the increase in memes stocks.

Other users wondered if BlackBerry would be the next stock of a company too much maligned by professional investors to appear. The company’s shares fell from a 32% gain to an 11% loss in Thursday morning’s session. He ended the day with a gain of 4.1%.

They’re just the latest in a cacophony of crazy swings for memes stocks. AMC shares climbed 95% on Wednesday after launching a program to share news with its massive new base of fanatic shareholders. The new initiative will offer direct messages from the company’s CEO to retail investors, along with free screenings, discounts and a large free popcorn this summer.

The huge moves for stocks even have prompted some critics to warn of a dangerous bubble, with investors taking excessive risks in financial markets after the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates to record highs.

An encouraging aspect of all of this, however, is that the most disturbing behavior appears to be taking place in different investments rather than inflating the entire market, said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist for BMO Wealth Management.

He pointed to what are known as “blank check companies,” which raise money and then look for companies to buy. Interest in these specialist acquisition companies exploded earlier this year, but has recently waned. He pointed to a similar rise and fall for some of the more obscure cryptocurrencies.

“I wouldn’t say it’s healthy for the market, but it’s somewhat contained,” Ma said.

He thinks that interest in memes actions will run out as well.

“What happens is you get successive groups of investors who are burned by these things” from seductive increases in price returns to big drops, he said. “Some people make money, but those who are late to the party get burned, and that’s a recipe for fizzling out.”