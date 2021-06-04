Bollywood director and editor Rahul Rawail has announced that the biography of legendary actor Raj Kapoor will be released on his birthday on December 14. Rawail had started working on the biography a long time ago, even before Rishi Kapoor’s disappearance.

Raj Kapoors biography by Rahul Rawail to be released on December 14

The book called Raj Kapoor-The Immortal Master at Work will examine Kapoor’s life as a filmmaker. The book will provide insight into what went behind Kapoor to become an outstanding filmmaker of human emotions

Speaking to a leading daily, Rawail said the idea of ​​writing a biography was first suggested by Apurva Asrani when they were on the Indian Panorama panel when they discussed this. idea. Later, when Rawail spoke to Rishi Kapoor, he insisted that he had to write the book. He had also discussed the idea with Randhir Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor.

Rawail wrote about his days in RK Studios where he observed and learned about filmmaking techniques. He also tapped into Raj Kapoor’s quirky sense of humor.

READ ALSO: Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni pay tribute to Raj Kapoor on the occasion of his death anniversary

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.