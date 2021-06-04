Bollywood Recap: Rakul Preet, Neha Dhupia

Rakul Preet Singh “can’t wait to get back on set”

Bombay– Actress Rakul Preet Singh took to social media on Thursday to express that she missed being on film sets, at a time when filming was mostly halted due to the ongoing second wave. the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rakul shared a photo back on Instagram where she flaunts her beautiful hair with a smile on her face.

“Can’t wait to get back on set and have a great day styling, everyday @im__sal @ aliyashaik28 #return to normal times,” the actress wrote on Instagram, tagging her makeup artist and hairstylist.

Rakul recently took to social media to talk about the stress and anxiety associated with the pandemic and offered a solution for those struggling with these issues.

Sharing a photo of herself playing Yog Nidra, the actress wrote, “No! I don’t sleep. This is how I relax after training, with a Yog Nidra session, as suggested by my wellness expert @ munmun.ganeriwal. shoot. And I couldn’t agree more! #everydaypostworkout.

On the work side, Rakul’s latest release is the digital film “Sardar Ka Grandson” starring Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta.

Neha Dhupia’s baby loves to paint on mommy’s hands and daddy’s face

Bombay– Actress Neha Dhupia says her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi’s favorite canvases for painting are her hands and the face of her husband Angad Bedi. On Thursday, Neha took to Instagram to share photos of herself with a blue color on her palm and Angad’s face painted red.

“We promise that no paper was wasted during this art session… @mehrdhupiabedi’s favorite canvas mamas hands and daddy’s face,” Neha said in her post.

A similar post was recently shared by former actress and author Twinkle Khanna on social media. Taking to Instagram last week, Twinkle had shared a photo of her face painted with lipstick and kajal by her daughter Nitara.

“Another day and another makeover! I am clearly a glutton for punishment. And the little one has no future as a makeup artist! #FunnyMakeovers, ”Twinkle captioned their photo.

Recently, Neha shared an Instagram post offering a preview of her daughter Mehr’s two-and-a-half-year anniversary celebration.

The actress shared photos of her daughter eating chocolate ice cream and a big chocolate cake that read: “Good two-and-a-half-year-old baby, Mehr.”

“Two and a half years today… our little girl a little (or a lot) of chocolate never hurts… #smalljoys #bigmilestone #babygirl,” Neha wrote in her Instagram post.

Kirti Kulhari is “Cool as a Cucumber and Hot as Fire” in “Shaadisthan”

Bombay– Actress Kirti Kulhari showed off her character in the upcoming “Shaadisthan” movie with an Instagram post on Thursday.

Kirti posted a photo of her protagonist Sasha, describing her as “the coolest” and “the most sorted”. She wears a short bob paired with a red shirt and chunky sunglasses in the picture.

“Meet #SASHA. The coolest and most sorted person I have ever met in my life, on and off screen… She’s cool as a cucumber and hot as fire… She’s an ARTIST to the end… and a HUMAN all the way, ”Kirti wrote in the caption.

“Shaadisthan” is slated for a digital release on June 11. The actress will also be seen in the medical thriller web series “Human”.

Arjun Kapoor: Anil Kapoor and I are constantly pulling our legs

Bombay– Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor worked with his nephew Arjun Kapoor in the 2017 Anees Bazmee comedy “Mubarakan”. The result wasn’t quite a smash hit, but Arjun certainly wants to work in a movie with Uncle Anil once again. He thinks filmmakers should explore their camaraderie again.

“We’re more like friends in real life and we’re constantly pulling each other’s legs,” says Arjun, of his connection to Anil.

“We are an entertainment team. Maybe filmmakers should explore our bond and camaraderie again because we can really make people smile. Just throw ourselves in a room, say some action and watch the madness unfold, ”says Arjun.

While no film offerings have yet taken place after 2017, the duo will be seen together in an advertisement. “We are coming together for the second time and we hope that our combo will become a topic of discussion again! It’s a hilarious and ironic ad that will highlight the relationship I share with my uncle Anil Kapoor. The ad captures our real-life jokes and that’s what will make it relatable and extremely funny, ”Arjun said.

Why Payal Ghosh is watching J.Lo pole dancing these days

Bombay– Actress Payal Ghosh is watching Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez a lot these days, especially her pole dance role in the 2019 crime comedy “Hustlers.” Payal says watching J.Lo’s movements closely is part of his learning process to master pole dancing, for a song in his upcoming movie “New York To Haridwar”. Online sessions to hone skills are also underway.

“The New York To Haridwar script is absolutely appealing. I was then told that there was a song that would require me to do pole dancing. They would be fine even if I did the punches before, but I am fully going because I want to succeed, ”said Payal.

“I watched Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers and I was absolutely bowled over by that performance. I would do my best in this one for sure. Online sessions are open. I would meet a coach and take sessions as soon as possible. that the situation will improve. Let us all stay strong and defeat the pandemic first and follow all the protocols, “she added.

The film is written and directed by Rajeev Chaudhari, and will be shot extensively in New York and Haridwar. (IANS)