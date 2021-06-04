Spotify’s “Discovery Mode” Under Congressional Review – The Hollywood Reporter





A new feature that Spotify is testing as part of a pilot program has caught the attention of Congress. Discovery Mode, which was first announced in the fall, allows artists and labels to accept a lower royalty rate on certain tracks in exchange for higher priority in its algorithms. Spotify Announcement of November 2 called his personalized recommendations “complicated” and said he wanted to find a way to accommodate an artist’s priorities while making sure listeners get what they want. “In this new experience, artists and labels can identify the music that is a priority for them, and our system will add that signal to the algorithm that determines personalized listening sessions,” he said about of the program, which is tested in Radio and Autoplay formats. . “This allows our algorithms to take into account what’s important to the artist – maybe a song he’s particularly excited about, an album anniversary he’s celebrating, a viral cultural moment he’s experiencing or dying. other factors close to his heart. “ House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Courts, Intellectual Property and Internet Chairman’s Subcommittee Rep. Hank Johnson Jr. (D-GA) fear that the program does lead to lower salaries for artists and less choice. for consumers. On Wednesday, they sent a letter to Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek, requesting more information on the feature. “This can trigger a ‘race to the bottom’ in which artists and labels feel pressured to accept lower royalties as a necessary means of breaking through an extremely crowded and competitive musical environment,” says the letter, which is embedded here. below. “Depending on how the program is implemented, there is another concern that accepting lower rates for this boost in Spotify’s algorithm won’t even guarantee more broadcast if virtually all commercial artists do. also the same. “ Members of Congress are also concerned that it will benefit artists who are still vulnerable after suffering financial losses during the pandemic, especially when those artists are said to already earn less than a dime per stream. “Major copyright industries like music play a vital role in the US economy, and the industry’s vitality is undermined when the hard work of artists is underestimated,” the letter said. Here’s what they want to know about Discovery Mode: Will it become permanent? How will Spotify ensure that widespread participation in the program does not result in the cancellation of algorithm boosts? How will the promotional rate be calculated and will it be the same for all participants? How will the impact on waterways be measured? Will Spotify allow artists and labels to recoup lost royalties if it is determined that their participation in the program has not resulted in increased streams? Spotify, which has yet to respond to a request for comment, has been tasked with answering questions from Congress by June 16.







