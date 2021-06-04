Cannes Film Festival lineup includes Wes Anderson and Sean Penn

Cannes festival Thursday unveiled a lineup of films from acclaimed authors including Wes Anderson, Asghar Farhadi, Mia Hansen-Lve and Sean Penn for its 74th edition, an in-person summer event that aims to make a touching comeback in July after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Among the films that will be in competition for the Palme d’Or de Cannes are the opener of the festival, Annette, by Leox Carax and with Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard; Andersons The French Dispatch, a film originally slated to premiere at Cannes last year with an ensemble cast including Timothe Chalamet; Red Rocket, followed by Sean Bakers at his acclaimed The Florida Project; Paul Verhoevens Benedetta; and Sean Penns Flag Day, in which he stars alongside his daughter, Dylan Penn, as a con artist.

Pierre Lescure, president of the festival, and Thierry Frmaux, artistic director, announced the Cannes program at the UGC Normandie theater in Paris during an event broadcast live, both a press conference and a rally of encouragement for world cinema.

Cinema is not dead. The extraordinary and triumphant return of audiences to theaters in France and around the world was the first good news, said Fremaux. I hope the film festival will be the second very good news.

As the preeminent world cinema scene, the Côte d’Azur’s annual extravagance hopes to make a triumphant return when it takes place July 6-17, two months later than its usual May roost. But a lot will be different at this year’s festival. Participants will be masked inside movie theaters and will be required to show full proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test. The famous Cannes red carpet leading to the stairs of the Palais des Festivals will resume in full, but with adjustments to the traditional pageantry.

We used to kiss at the top of the stairs. We won’t kiss, said Fremaux.

Still, many questions lead to a Cannes that will unfold as France reopens and relaxes restrictions. Audience capacity limitations will be removed just five days before the opening of the festival. Concern over a new strain of the virus led France last week to institute a seven-day quarantine for travelers from the UK, a potential blow to the UK film industry which regularly decamps to Cannes.

For an international festival like Cannes, many other travel rules could pose complications. Fremaux acknowledged that some filmmakers might not be able to attend. The film market which usually takes place in tandem with the festival and attracts a large chunk of the film industry for a frenetic week of bargaining, will be held virtually at the end of June.

But the Cannes program, although perhaps missing a Hollywood title as expected like Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (an entry in 2019, when Bong Joon Hos Parasite won the Palme), has been hailed as its premiere. class. It includes the former Palme d’Or Jacques Audiard (Paris 13th) and Apichatpong Weerasethakul (Memoria, with Tilda Swinton).

Four of the 24 films in competition are directed by women, a small percentage but equaling the festival’s previous rating. This includes new films by Mia Hansen-Lve (Bergman Island, starring Mia Wasikowska, Tim Roth and Vicky Krieps) and Hungarian filmmaker Ildik Enyedi.

Cannes had previously refused to play in competition any film that would not have a theatrical release in France, leading to a deadlock with Netflix. Although other film institutions like the Oscars broke theater rules during the pandemic, Cannes did not.

Among the stars who play out of competition, or in Cannes, the new Cannes premiere are: Andrea Arnolds Cow; Todd Haynes’ documentary The Velvet Underground; Tom McCarthys Stillwater; and Oliver Stone’s documentary JFK: Through the Looking Glass.

Spike Lee, who made his Cannes debut in 1989, Do the Right Thing, will chair the selection jury for the Palme d’Or winner. He is the first black to chair the Cannes jury. During the opening ceremony, a Palme d’honneur will be awarded to Jodie Foster, who came to Cannes for the first time at the age of 13 for the premiere of Martin Scorseses Taxi Driver.

Speaking to The Associated Press after the press conference, Fremaux said it would be the ultimate Cannes.

It will be something special. In five years, we will ask ourselves Are you in Cannes in 2021? and people were saying no, I wasn’t. Oh you weren’t? Too bad. It was really great, said Fremaux. It’s going to be a special Cannes.