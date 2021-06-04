Angelina Jolie turns 46: five best action movies with the Tomb Raider actor to watch today





Angelina Jolie turns 46 today. The actor isn’t really known for his action flicks, but maybe she should be. She has been part of several notable films in the genre. Although not as active as an actress as before, Angeline Jolie is still one of the best Hollywood action heroines of the 21st century. Here are five action movies starring Jolie that you should watch today. Keep in mind that while these movies might not be a good watch on their own, Jolie herself is sublime. Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001): Amazon Prime Video Based on the popular action-adventure video games Tomb Raider, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider was a difficult role for Jolie, 20-something, who proved she was more than up to the task. While the film itself was not groundbreaking, Jolie’s performance was seen as such, almost universally. Perhaps in the hands of better directors and writers, the film would have spawned a successful franchise. Wanted (2008): Netflix Timur Bekmambetov’s action thriller starred Jolie alongside James McAvoy. The film features Jolie as the mentor of McAvoy’s sweet white collar who discovers he is the son of a legendary assassin. The film features some fabulous action scenes and is extremely entertaining overall. Lara Croft: Tomb Raider The Cradle of Life (2003) The sequel to Lara Croft: Tomb Raider received slightly better reviews but was still a dud. Jolie’s work, however, was once again praised, even more this time. This movie will have you wondering if other movies like this had come its way, wasn’t Jolie one of the biggest action stars of this century. Salt (2010) In Salt again, Jolie’s superb performance was missed by poor writing. The film overall remains a great watch just to see the actor in action. Those who want my death (2021) Jolie has shown that even in her mid 40s, she literally packs a punch through the movie Those Who Wish Me Death. The film had Jolie as Hannah, a smoker (firefighters who work to stop wildfires) who meets Connor (Finn Little), a child who flees from two murderers who want her dead. Jolie, who had starred in a few treasured live-action movies over the past few years, was comfortable in this dramatic and demanding role.

