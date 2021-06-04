‘Thelma & Louise’ drive-in event to feature Q&A with Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis – The Hollywood Reporter





Thirty years after riding off a cliff together in the iconic Ridley Scott Thelma & Louise, Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis reunite for a special celebration behind the wheel to mark the stage. The event, which will be held on June 18 in partnership between MGM and Cinespia’s Drive-In at Greek in Los Angeles, will benefit the LA Regional Food Bank and the Geena Davis Institute On Gender In Media. It will begin with a conversation between the stars Sarandon and Davis and moderated by Hollywood reporter Rebecca Keegan. As the sun sets, the film will then be shown on the big screen, allowing drive-in audiences to revisit the story scripted by Callie Khouri who finds Sarandon and Davis as accidental outlaws on a desperate flight to across the southwest. Harvey Keitel and Brad Pitt co-starred in the film which was nominated for six Oscars. “What was so striking was the intense reaction to the film,” Davis recalls. “Thelma and Louise end up falling off a cliff, and viewers have always felt elated by their story. It made me realize how we give women few opportunities to come out of a movie feeling inspired and empowered by the female characters. It changed everything in the way I chose roles in the future. “ Sarandon added: “When we were shooting Thelma & Louise Thirty years ago, we had no idea of ​​the cultural impact it would continue to have for decades. At the time, it was revolutionary to have two women in a movie who weren’t enemies and having fun together on screen. I think that was one of the biggest breakthroughs – today there are so many brilliant actresses making films where women are not pitted against each other and have the power to determine their own destiny. More information about the event can be found here. I remember watching Thelma and Louise at 14 at the mall with my big sister and feeling a sense of freedom, excitement, wind in my hair, being awake. I’m going to moderate this conversation with Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon at Greek for the film’s 30th anniversary. Come! https://t.co/RlpODM0EeP – Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) June 3, 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos