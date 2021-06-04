First Fridays, garden tours and more to do this weekend

Last week’s MuleFest activities were just the start of a hectic Columbia summer, which continues this week with another First Friday, a special garden tour, fishing and more.

1. First Fridays in Columbia and Lewisburg

Now that summer has officially arrived, there has never been a better time to head downtown for the first Fridays and see music, do local shopping, and sample local food.

The main events of the first Fridays will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Shops will stay open late and street corners will be lined with vendors, street musicians and street musicians. Food trucks will also be parked at businesses like Asgard Brewing Co. & Taproom and Vintage Winery during Columbia’s popular monthly block party.

Live music will include jazz from Martin rope at Vintage Winery, 614 N. Main St. from 6 p.m.

Brother Maven performing at Puckett’s in downtown Columbia starting at 7 p.m.

Vanh Dy’s Upstairs Speakeasy Lounge in Downtown Columbia will feature Tarryn Likes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fernwood Garden Center, 1075 N. James M. Campbell Blvd., will also feature live music, food trucks and flower sales from 5 to 8 p.m.

Lewisburg residents can also enjoy Friday Fun Day at Lewisburg City’s downtown plaza, 313 E. Commerce St. Friday Fun Day will feature live music from The Escape Band, Robert Foster and Mayra B. Garcia, as well as an auto show, food trucks and vendors.

2. Visit of the “Columbia Gardens” of Polk Home

It’s Garden Week at President James K. Polk Home & Museum, culminating with his very first visit to the garden and the Friday night reception at the historic site.

Gardens of Columbia will include 12 public and private venues around the city, all featuring picturesque gardens and landscapes, including Polk Home’s new vegetable garden unveiled earlier this week. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., ticket holders will have access to self-guided tours of each site.

Friday night will also include a special 5-7: 30pm Polk Home reception for VIP members, which will include special guest and cookbook author Sheree Rose Kelley of Belle Meade Winery.

The tour will also include a full program of lectures and demonstrations, ranging from flower arrangements, cooking recipes, gardening and beekeeping tips.

Gardens of Columbia will also be hosting a virtual silent auction, the proceeds of which will be donated to the James K. Polk Memorial Association.

Tickets cost $ 20 for general admission and $ 50 for VIP, which includes access to the Friday reception.

To purchase tickets and access the full schedule of weekend events, visit www.JamesKPolk.com.

3. Launch of Summer Reading at Woodland Park

Now that the schools are ready for summer vacation, it’s time to kick off another summer reading season.

The Maury County Library, along with Columbia Parks and Recreation, is inviting families and kids to Woodland Park this Saturday for a summer reading launch starting at 11 a.m.

Visit the park’s amphitheater and the Fallen Heroes Shelter for a day of fun, which will include a science show by Mr. Bond and the scientists. After the show, the park will welcome members of Columbia Fire & Rescue (with a fire truck), as well as the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, who will have live animals on site.

Kick-off will also include games, crafts, and goody bags for all who attend.

4. Big Whiskers Fishing Tournament in Lewisburg

The fish will bite this weekend at Big Whiskers Farm, 3175 Scribners Mill Road in Lewisburg.

The farm will host its weekly fishing tournament from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, which will include cash prizes. No license is required to participate.

After the tournament, spend the weekend camping at one of Tennessee’s top-rated, family-owned and managed fishing destinations. The cost of the camp is $ 25 per tent.

Can’t make it this week? Big Whiskers hosts tournaments every Saturday. For more information call (931) 270-7072 or visit www.BigWhiskersFarm.com.

5. More live entertainment

That’s not everyone, as there is more live music and entertainment to be found this weekend.

Laura Lane will perform at Bad Idea Brewing, 307 W. 11th St. in the Columbia Arts Building, starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

Sean Carson and Don Philips will perform at Mt. Pleasant Grille, 101 S. Main St. at Mt. Pleasant, starting at 6 pm Friday.

Natasia Gray Cloud will perform at Vanh Dy’s Upstairs Speakeasy Lounge starting at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Jesse Black will perform at Bad Idea Brewing starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Wyatt long will perform at DB’s, 1144 Riverside Drive, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The escape group will perform at the Boondox, 3543 Highway 431, starting at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Aaron Sizemore Group will perform at Embers Tavern & Grille, 2513 Hospitality Drive, starting at 8 p.m. Saturday.

David Long will perform at Mt. Pleasant Grille from 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Jay Powell covers entertainment and events for the Daily Herald. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JayPowellCDH.