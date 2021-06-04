KRK Reveals Names Of Bollywood Stars He Calls “Brother”, List Includes Salman Khan’s Friend Sanjay Dutt | Entertainment News

Self-proclaimed actor and critic Kamaal R Khan has listed his friends in Bollywood. KRK, as it is popularly known, is embroiled in a legal battle with actor Salman Khan and has claimed in recent social media posts that he is a beloved figure in the film industry.

On Friday, he wrote in a tweet that everyone from Abhishek Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan was like “brothers” to him. He tagged all the celebrities he mentioned in his tweet.

He also wrote in a separate tweet that no one has spoken in favor of “Bollywood ka gunda bhai (the Bollywood goon)” because he is hated within the film community. “The people of Bollywood don’t want to see it in Bollywood at all. They all hate it,” he wrote. Although KRK did not name Salman, and did not do so in any of his post-trial tweets, he did use the nickname by which Salman is commonly referred to.

He wrote: “Main Toh @AnilKapoor Ko Bhi Bhai Bolta Hoon! @Riteishd Aur @juniorbachchan Ko Bhi Bhai Bolta Hoon! @vivekoberoi and @duttsanjay Ko Bhi Bhai Hi Bolta Hoon! @iamsrk aur @iHrithik Ko Bhi Bhai Hi Bolta Hun. Pata Hun. Na i Ye media Wale single Tweets Ka Galat Matlab Kyon Nikalte Rahte Hain. (I call Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan my brothers. I don’t know why the media misinterprets my tweets). “

Salman sued KRK over corruption allegations, although the Deshdrohi actor maintains it is retaliation for his negative review of Salman’s latest film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Following the legal announcement, KRK was publicly criticized by singer Mika Singh and former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni. Over the years, many Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Vikram Bhatt and Anurag Kashyap have criticized KRK on social media.