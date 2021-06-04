Get a Sneak Peek of Broward’s Food Scene at Hollywood Beach’s First Food Festival – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





There’s a first time for everything, and this weekend, Hollywood Beach is hosting its first food festival. Decos has understood everything about why this first event will be something to savor. Hollywood Beach is quiet now, but comes alive this weekend for the first annual SoFLO Savor Festival. Tammy Gail, Savor SoFLO Festival: It’s a phenomenal food and wine festival. It displays all the great culinary talents of the region, in Broward County, under a large tent. The festivals took place on the west coast of Florida at Clearwater Beach and St. Petersburg. Now he’s ready for his Hollywood close-up. Tammy Gail: Hollywood had the bone structure we needed. The market dynamics are perfect. It has a wide range that we can continue to expand and build the event. We can continue to develop the event year after year. The evenings taking place on the Broadwalk behind the Margaritaville Resort. Perfect since the Margaritaville Resort is one of seven local joints in the two-day party, along with Twin Peaks and Mastros Ocean Club. Chef Louis Matorano, Margaritaville: Being able to go out and let loose a little, have fun outdoors and represent the hotel, and go, you are in Heaven, on Hollywood Beach. It is phenomenal. The chef prepares jambalaya, one of his specialties, for the weekend. Louis Matorano: It’s a staple here in Margaritaville. A lot of the harmonics we have here in Margaritaville come from New Orleans. Do you know what goes well with jambalaya? A savor-tini. The vodka-based cocktail is the signature drink of the festival because it goes perfectly with everything. Guest Anita Pendleton: I think it’s pretty easy and smooth, and it will go great with multiple dishes and all the different types of food that were going to taste during the festival. One thing is certain. You’ll get a taste of Broward’s culinary scene at Savor SoFLO. Tammy Gail: We really have a very diverse group of restaurants, chefs, talent levels. It’s going to be quite interesting. Brandon Allen, guest: Were huge fans of beer, wine, and great food, so yeah, it looks like it should be a good time. You can still purchase tickets for the Savor SoFLO festival this weekend by clicking on the link below. FOR MORE INFORMATION: Savor the SoFLO festival

(behind the Margaritaville Resort)

1111 N. Ocean Drive

Hollywood, Florida 33019

savorsoflo.com/tickets

