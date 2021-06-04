Snowed In Studios Creates Scarab Games to Help Fortune 500 Brands Launch Console and PC Games

New Scarab Games Studio will feature select brand partners on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S and PC

OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Snowed In Studios today announced the expansion of its industry-leading game development services into a new division, Scarab Games, aimed at helping big brands enter the lucrative world of AAA games.

Scarab Games will position itself to be the single point of contact for marketing directors to advance the goal of creating a console game for their customers.

Data shows that gambling has become the number one form of entertainment in the world and that many brands are now poised to invest millions of dollars in the daily entertainment of their customers. As one of the world’s most respected and beloved game developers, the studio gives brands the pedigree and tools to deliver the best possible entertainment experience for current and future customers.

Scarab Games is launched at a time when the console and PC gaming industry continues to eclipse other forms of entertainment, despite the relatively high barrier to entry for brands.

“Opening up to new territory is never easy without a card,” said the CEO of Snowed In Studios, Jean-Sylvain Sormany. “Our new Scarab division team is tailor-made to help brands develop and navigate their strategy of long-term engagement with customers, across the rich world of gaming.”

As a member of Keywords Studios, the leading international provider of technical and creative services to the global video game industry, Snowed In Studios has access to the full suite of external development solutions needed to bring AAA titles to market.

Scarab Games has created a proprietary roadmap to help brands across all industries distill their story and brand value into deep, story-driven narratives and playstyles for original entertainment ventures to help CEOs and marketing directors navigate the landscape. They will announce an external advisory board that includes some of the most prominent names in the gaming industry to help brands navigate the AAA world.

Gaming as an entertainment force continues to grow exponentially. Beyond advertising, brands have the opportunity to create a deeper connection with the public, with the ability to launch large entertainment properties.

“We’ve seen famous brands dare to get into console games and, years later, find themselves able to release blockbuster animated films around those same brands,” said Nigel Franks, senior producer of Snowed In Studios. “With direct relationships with publishers, we’re equipped to make this possible for brands that were outside of the traditional gaming space.”

Scarab Games brought in global gaming and advertising experts, Neptune Agency, to help Marketing Directors lead their brands in the precious world of AAA games.

“Disruptive marketers know their brand has the power to expand into new media,” said Ryan Valley, CEO of the Neptune agency. “What we’re doing is providing a tutorial on the console and PC world that will give a famous brand the opportunity to create an experiential world that gamers can immerse themselves in.”

“As gamers ourselves, the gaming audience wants to engage with the brands they love, through meaningful, intelligent and fun gaming experiences. It can dramatically improve brand loyalty, so we are. officially ready to help brands and players unite and create new communities through play, ”added Sormany.

To find out how Fortune 500 companies can co-develop their gaming strategy, generate console gaming revenue, and create new franchises to become a powerful force in entertainment, visit www.scarabgames.com.

About Scarab Games

Scarab Games delivers high-quality, branded content in the console and PC gaming space. Working with a limited number of visionary global brands, Scarab Games lays the foundation for profitable entertainment franchises, providing audiences with lasting and high-value gaming experiences.

About Snowed In Studios

Snowed In Studios is a Ottawadeveloper of video games and interactive media. The studio was founded by experts in the video game industry, who push the boundaries of software development to deliver the highest quality interactive entertainment experiences. The studio has a reputation for efficiency, expert knowledge and communication-based processes to create the best solutions for gaming customers. With a portfolio comprising leading publishers and developers such as 2K, Bethesda, Eidos, Ubisoft, Nickelodeon, PBS Kids, Compulsion Games, Electronic Arts, Microsoft and many more, the Snowed In Studios team is no stranger to the challenges of modern game development.

About Neptune Agency

Neptune is a North American branded entertainment agency designed to help businesses navigate challenging and rewarding digital investments on the path to more authentic customer engagements. From game to design, film production and massive social media campaigns, Neptune delivers high value, rewarding and unique customer journeys. Neptune’s staff and network have always delivered on that promise for iconic brands like Microsoft, Sony, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Disney, and Pokemon on almost every digital platform.

