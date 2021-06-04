Bollywood: Arbaaz explains why Salman Khan’s voice is not used in new Dabangg series – News





It’s a different show and a whole new vertical, says brother of Bollywood star and animated series producer



Salman Khan’s Inspector Chulbul Pandey is ready to get an animated avatar in the Dabangg: The Animated Series, but the superstar will not be voicing the popular character of the series. “It’s a different show and in a whole new vertical we had to make a few tweaks to it. Plus, the voice over artists did a fabulous job and did the characters justice. I’m sure viewers won’t. will not be disappointed, ”says Salman’s brother Arbaaz Khan, who produced the show. “The idea behind creating Chulbul Pandey was to make him a household favorite, and the biggest and most humbling compliment comes from the love this character received from children. It inspired us to create an animated series based on Dabangg, adds Arbaaz. “Dabangg: The Animated Series is an adaptation and reimagining of Dabangg. The action comedy series chronicles the daily life of policeman Chulbul Pandey, who faces evil to keep the city safe. He is also joined by his younger brother Makkhi, who, new to the police force, tries to imitate his older brother in all sticky situations, ”he explained of the show, which airs on Disney + Hotstar VIP . Of his upcoming projects as an actor, Arbaaz said, “I have some interesting projects in the works right now. There is an untitled web series with Applause Entertainment and two feature film projects – Rosie, a supernatural thriller and drama Chakri. “







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos