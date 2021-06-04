Los Angeles Based Actor Visits Santa Fe To Film Episode Of Amazon Studios Series ‘Them’ »Albuquerque Journal





………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. In the film industry, there are many travel possibilities. For Los Angeles-based actor Gene Silvers, taking part in Amazon Studios’ “Them” series was an opportunity to do something different. The series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. “There are so many elements to the show, although I was afraid of the pretty nasty things I had to do on the show,” he says. “When I read the script I had my doubts. I was a little hectic playing this type of character. ………………………………………….. ……………. ………….. The series, written by Little Marvin and set in 1953, centers around a couple who move their family from North Carolina to Los Angeles. The family home becomes the ground zero for evil forces both real and supernatural that taunt and threaten to destroy them. Silvers plays Elder Luther in the episode. According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production was shot in fall 2020 for one episode. Silvers says his apprehension vanished once he was on the Santa Fe Plateau. “It was amazing,” he says of the experience. “I had never been to Santa Fe or Albuquerque before. I had gone to Taos to ski. Production also took place when the state started letting films start over. “Them” was one of the first productions to come to New Mexico during the pandemic. Silvers said that despite being quarantined at the hotel for a few weeks, he values ​​his time. He says production has been halted due to a positive COVID test. “They allowed us to walk around town and I was able to explore Santa Fe for a while,” he says. “I didn’t expect it to be such a cool city. I had the opportunity to meet the actors with whom I worked. We took the time to work on our scenes together. It’s a rare opportunity on television to work on the material before filming begins. It was fantastic for me. With free time, Silvers also befriended Christopher Heyerdahl, who plays The Black Hat Man. “We’ve done a lot of hiking around Ski Santa Fe,” says Silvers. “The hike with Chris was intense because for every step he took, it took me two or three. I am much shorter than him. When production resumed, Silvers was ready to act. “My scenes were all pretty intense,” he says. “I am an actor of method and I have to get worked up to this state. I would channel the bad experiences in my life to get into the state of mind I was meant to be on the show. On the set we would walk around and do those crazy Dutch accents. It was a very interesting atmosphere to experience in this world. SEND ME YOUR ADVICE: If you know of a movie that is filming in the state, or if you are curious about one, send an email to [email protected] Follow me on Twitter @agomezART.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos