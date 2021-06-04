Entertainment
Tara Reid on moving away from Hollywood to heal after being bullied by tabloids
Tara Reid is making her comeback.
the American pie The 45-year-old actress was certainly one of the celebrities to suffer amid the misogyny of 2000s pop culture. She was a regular on the tabloids of the era, alongside Britney, Lindsay and Paris, with an ongoing narrative on the way she was a drunk party girl (spurred on by a stint in detox). His love life was also dissected, due to a broken engagement from Mr. TRL himself, Carson Daly, and a banter with Tom Brady. Perhaps the most unpleasant thing was the bodily shame for a botched breast augmentation and the ridiculousness of her wardrobe malfunctions.
Now on the other side, Reid said IS! New than having tabloids and websites to “destroy” his “wound.” But she gets her story back.
“It’s gone from all who love you, to being the ‘It’ girl, to doing it all and the power of the media, even now, is very strong,” Reid said. “It was tough, because you started from ‘OK, this is great, this is fun!’ to ‘Oh my God, what are they saying ?!’ It started to hurt me. “
She was a target and felt the tabloids turned her into a “comic book character”.
“When we started out, we weren’t used to paparazzi,” said Reid, whose breakthrough the role was from 1998 The Great Lebowski. “There was no such thing. There was no Instagram, there was no social media, but there were the tabloids. It was a different kind of bullying when it started. “To sell tabloids what do you have to have? You have chosen a certain person that you are going to practically destroy to sell tabloids every day. They almost make you a cartoon character and they carry on with that. “
the Coaching Britney Spears doc, released last February, kicked off a conversation about the culture of nasty entertainment journalism in the 2000s. Reid admitted that she “felt really sad” watching the movie, after experiencing a different version of the same thing.
However, even before that, Reid decided in 2018 after making the final Sharknado take a break from Hollywood to heal damage and injuries that had built up over the years. His journey consisted of learning “how to be happy” and how to be alone.
“I needed it for myself,” said Reid. “I have traveled a lot and worked on myself, to have more confidence in myself where sometimes when you’ve been a little intimidated and put down, it’s like you’ve got a bruise and you need to heal that bruise. “
During that time, she spent five weeks in the Sedona, Arizona vortexes. She spoke in the interview about her love of crystals and cited both Deepak Chopra and the Dalai Lama on several occasions.
These days, “I’m very comfortable with my body,” said Reid, who fixed that botched plastic surgery a long time ago. “When all of this was going on, you start listening and questioning yourself, saying, ‘Oh, maybe it’s wrong or that. “But you have to look at yourself in the mirror and say, ‘I’m fine with myself. I do not care. Do you want to shame the body? Shame the body. “I’m in the place in my life where I feel good about myself.”
This free time and perspective has also led to what is shaping up to be a big comeback. She has 16 projects in total in the hopper, including packaging production on Doggmen, starring the last on-screen role of DMX, and a romantic comedy starring Rebel Wilson.
“Hollywood is a game and you have to learn the game and play with it and learn to be a part of it and not get hurt by it,” Reid said. “Being in the business for so long now, I’ve learned a lot and I’m taking everything I’ve learned and using it in my career now to help and benefit myself. Go from all to nothing for a while it’s a tough transition and that’s why I totally reversed it and said, “OK, I’m not going to be a victim anymore.” You can afford to be a victim for a while. so long, then you stop it or turn it around. “
Part of it wasn’t waiting for the roles to come to her. She’s forging her own comeback and she thinks people will be in awe of what they see.
“They’re going to look at me and say, ‘Wow you’ve changed,'” she said. “A lot of people hadn’t realized how smart and intuitive I am. And now I think I’m going to show people that side of me and it’s great because it’s something I don’t have. never done before. “
And she doesn’t have time for the naysayers.
“It’s funny because people are going to bully you and shame you and say ‘Oh, she’s never coming back or she’s never going to do that’ and then all of a sudden, as soon as you come back, they go. go ‘I knew she could do it!’ “Reid told the store. “Everyone loves a comeback and you’re like, ‘Yeah, where were you 20 years ago?’ But it is possible and there are returns all the time. “
