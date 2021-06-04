‘The Candle Collective HI’ makes unique candles





HONOLULU (KHON2) – The pandemic was, and still is, a big challenge for many people, especially those who have lost their jobs and need to find other ways to make ends meet. Maybe trying to find the light and the end of the tunnel was the answer from the start. [Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.] “The Candle Collective HI” kicked off in February 2021 and represents something positive that has come out of the pandemic. KHON2 met the owner, Shelby Williams. Kapena’s new music school will soon open

Yes, I just started last February, Williams says. It was actually for Valentine’s Day gifts, hence most of my words. And then from there I kind of widened. On The Candle Collective HI’s Instagram it is stated that Mama belongs. Many Rivers, One Ocean: Interactive Experience to replace Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii 2021

KHON2 needed to know how Williams runs motherhood and a candle business. So when I started I had another job, Williams says. And just balancing life and watching your kids, doing your side business, doing your main job, it’s so much juggling. So after a few months, I just took the step of faith and that’s my main job. Williams candles pride themselves on being made from natural soy wax. But what is the difference or the advantage over regular wax for a candle? The other main type of candle wax that people use to make candles is called paraffin wax, Williams explains. Soy wax compared to paraffin wax is much healthier for your home and for the environment. On the candles there are messages, like “Soda A or Soda X”, and on the opposite side, “Not too sweet, not too rancid”, and “You are the Chee to my Hoo” and “You me. got to Howzit ”, and much more. What was the inspiration for the posts? I guess this comes from the things we know and love about Hawaii and it all blends in and I hope it brings people that light and that humor, especially at times like these when we’re just getting out of town. pandemic, says Williams. Her most popular candle is actually too cheeky to be shown on television. So go to her Instagram to find everything and buy one, or to get in touch with her. Go to @thecandlecollectivehi on Instagram for more information.







