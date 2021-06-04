Chicken Soup For Soul Entertainment Screen Media

Movie stars John Boyega, Olivia Cooke, Ed Skrein and Bill Skarsgrd

Executive produced by Ridley Scott and Dick Wolf

COS COB, Connecticut, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) network operators in continuous, today announced that Screen Media has acquired all North American rights to the John Boyega and Olivia Cooke heist thriller, Naked Singularity, starring Ed Skrein, Bill Skarsgrd, Linda Lavin and Tim Blake Nelson. Best known for writing the screenplay for It, Bare singularity marks the first feature film by filmmaker Chase Palmers. The screenplay was adapted by Palmer and David Matthews from the epic, fierce and hilarious PEN Prize winning book, A naked singularity written by public defender Sergio De La Pava. The film recently premiered at the opening night of the San Francisco Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature. Screen Media is planning a theatrical release in August 2021.

I can’t be more excited than to have this film, anchored by John Boyega’s wonderful performance, in front of audiences this summer, said Chase Palmer. Screen Medias passion for Bare singularity was crisp from the start and I know we will be in good hands.

We are very happy that Screen Media is bringing Naked Singularity to theaters, said Cécile Gaget, President of International Production and Distribution at Anton. For a long time, they have distributed unique titles, especially in the past two years. We feel that Bare singularity is comfortable with the great team at Screen Media.

Bare singularity is the perfect movie right now, Screen Media said in a statement. We were excited to bring this unique and inspiring legal thriller to a national audience this summer.

Bare singularitytells the story of Casi (John Boyega), a promising young public defender from New York whose idealism begins to crumble under the daily injustices of the very justice system he is trying to right. and seeing signs of the universe collapsing all around him, he’s embroiled in a dangerous high-stakes drug heist by an unpredictable ex-client (Olivia Cooke) in an effort to beat the failing system at his own game. .

Bare singularity is produced by Tony Ganz, Kevin J. Walsh, Ryan Stowell, P. Jennifer Dana and Ross Jacobson, and produced by Ridley Scott, Dick Wolf, Sebastien Raybaud, Francois Callens, John Zois, Mark Roberts, Tony Pachella, Deborah Roth, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Anton is the co-financier of the film and represents the sales rights abroad.

The deal was negotiated by Seth Needle, senior vice president of global acquisitions and co-productions, on behalf of ScreenMedia with Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers.

Writer / director Chase Palmers award-winning shorts Neo-Black and Shock and fear have performed at film festivals around the world including Sundance, BFI London and Deauville. Palmer co-wrote IT: CHAPTER 1, the highest-grossing horror film in history. Current writing projects include the gothic western Dig up Carol for director Cary Fukunaga and Fox Searchlight, and Monsterpocalypse for Warner Bros. and director Fede Alvarez.

Recent ScreenMedias Acquisitions Include SK Dales Megan Fox ThrillerATDeathand Jimmy Giannopolouss Mafia crime dramaBirthday cakewith Shiloh Fernandez. Previous versions includethe critically acclaimed documentaryStreet gang: how we got to Sesame Street, Barry Pepper’s thrillerTrigger point, Disaster action film by Simon WestsFire from the sky, and the hit Nicolas CageWillys in Wonderland.

