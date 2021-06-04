Kajal Aggarwal, who cemented his space in Indian showbiz with high-profile films in the southern film industry and in Hindi, has been chosen to lead the cast of A, a slice of life that will be carried out by Tathagata Singha. The film is a family welfare drama, set in an aristocratic house with a wedding as a backdrop where the whole family comes together. The drama unfolds through the multifaceted characters of the house with the arrival of an unknown Uma.

Kajal, who started his film career in 2004 with Bollywood, has over the years grown into one of the most formidable names in the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries. She can’t wait to start working on the new film. A, produced by Avishek Ghosh (Avma Media) & Mantraraj Paliwal (Miraj Group) is expected to be shot on a start-to-finish schedule in the second half of 2021, taking into account all Covid-19 protocols. The other cast members will be revealed soon.

The actor said: “Very happy to collaborate with AVMA Media, Avishek Ghosh and director Tathagata Singha, on an extremely interesting film titled A.I can’t wait to start filming as soon as the situation around us improves. I am always keen to give a green signal to scripts that are fun, entertaining but challenging for me as an actor. I am delighted to share Awith all of you!”

