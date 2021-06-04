Aparshakti Khurana, wife Aakriti expecting their first child; actor announces pregnancy with post-Entertainment News, Firstpost





“Lock me kaam to extend ho nahi paya, the humne socha family hi extend kar lete hain,” Aparshakti Khurana joked while sharing the pregnancy news

Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja are expecting their first child together. The actor broke the good news on social media in the most hilarious way. Speaking to her Instagram account, Khurana shared a monochrome photo of his wife Aakriti displaying her baby bump as he kisses her. “Lock me kaam to expand ho nahi paya, humne socha family hi expand kar lete hain (We weren’t able to expand our work during the lockdown, so we decided to expand our family instead) Photo. The couple got married in September 2014 and are now looking forward to welcoming their little one. Meanwhile, Aakriti, who is the founder of event management company LaFeria Events, also sharing her pregnancy news with a funny caption. She wrote: “Doing our part to add to this generation of baby boomers. #PreggerAlert.” After their pregnancy Publish went viral, many in the industry dropped congratulatory messages. Celebrities such as Kartik Aaryan, Neena Gupta, Swara Bhaskar, Sanya Malhotra, Huma Qureshi, Ekta Kaul, Varun Sharma, and others have wished the couple in the comments section. Aparshakti, who is the brother of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, is also a popular RJ and television host. He made his Bollywood debut with Aamir KhanDangalin 2016 and also starred in the comedy film Saat Uchakkey, which was directed and written by Sanjeev Sharma. Not to forget, he was part of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatts Badrinath Ki Dulhania which was released in 2017. He went on to play key roles in various films, including Street and Luka Chuppi. We will soon see him in his first solo film opposite Pranutan Bahl titled Helmet. It is directed by Satram Ramani and also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma.







