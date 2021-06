Madonna celebrates dad Silvios’ 90th birthday with family photo

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider switching to a web browser that

supports HTML5 video Madonna and her children celebrated 90 years of their dadseanniversary with a special visit to his own vineyard. The singer, 62, shared a sweet look at family life with five of her children Lourdes Leon, 24, David Banda, 15, Mercy James, 15, and twin daughters Stella Ciccone and Estere Ciccone, eight years as they celebrated the milestone anniversary, however her son Rocco Ritchie, 20, was not in the picture. Madonna shared a cute video montage of her kids visiting her father, Silvio Ciccones Winery, with them seen cartwheeling and enjoying the freedom of being in nature. Silvio was seen walking with David and opening presents as Madonna watched, the family also walking through the vast vineyards before settling on a slice of the gorgeous fruit-covered two-tiered birthday cake. The Material Girl singer wrote: My dad is a survivor who grew up as an Italian immigrant in the United States and went through a lot of trauma, but he always worked hard for everything he had. He taught me the importance of working hard and making a living. Once again, thank you. Madonna and her six children visited Silvio for her birthday (Photo: Madonna)

Silvio was seen walking with David (Photo: Madonna / Instagram)

Madonna watched Silvio open his presents (Photo: Madonna / Instagram) It was so special to spend your 90th birthday with you and my children in your vineyard. Prior to the family visit, Madonna also shared a video of her father leading a behind-the-scenes prayer ahead of one of her shows, adding: Heavenly Father (daddy), thank you for giving me life. After: Madonna

And all the other blessings you've given me. Happy 90th birthday! You are the OG#happy Birthday#dad#pray#reinventiontour. The singer has been giving fans a few glimpses of her family life over the past few months, sharing footage from their Thanksgiving celebrations late last year and fans were loving seeing her six children back together for Silvios' special day.















