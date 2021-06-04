Entertainment
Happy birthday Angelina Jolie: 7 times the actor dressed up and aced ‘easy to recreate’ street style looks
As the American actress, director, and humanitarian turns 46, we take a look at the best times Jolie wasn’t dressed in red carpet attire.
Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie has proven time and time again that she is unbeatable when it comes to dressing on the red carpet. The mother of six makes sure heads turn and jaws drop when she steps out, whatever the event or occasion.
While she kicks off the red carpet and is known to often stick with monotonous black or white outfits, Jolie also manages to make a statement with her off-duty look. Take a look back in the days when she set urban style goals in her casual outfits.
Spotted for an event, Jolie gave us formal clothing lessons. She looked ultra-chic in a crisp white long-sleeved blouse with a bow tie, neatly tucked into gray flared pants. Black pumps and her hair pulled back halfway were all she needed to complete this look.
In Paris, Angelina Jolie showed her sense of Parisian style and adapted perfectly. She kept it simple in a gray cashmere knit sweater topped with loose white pants. Never seen without heels, the mother of six is accessorized in shades of brown, in the form of pumps in neutral tones, a Louis Vuitton bag and oversized brown sunglasses.
Taking a break from semi-formal outfits on the go, Jolie wowed in an airy striped maxi dress that spelled summer in every way possible. Her must-have sunglasses, beige pumps and a shrug she wore with her completed this elegant and effortless look.
Spotted on the mop, the Maleficent actress showed off her slender figure in a brown pencil skirt with a creamy white shirt. Not a big fan of accessories, she completed her look with key pieces like her nude pumps and a burgundy handbag.
Trust Jolie to sport a street style look on the red carpet! Kicking off the leather skirt trend, we love the way the Tomb Raider actress styled her two favorite colors – black and white together. A white satin blouse neatly tucked into a high waisted black leather skirt and black pumps for an elegant look. An emerald pendant added a pop of color to this outfit.
For a photocall for her film, Angelina Jolie played with colors and proved that nothing could go wrong! She chose an outfit that was unusual for her. A lavender pleated blouse with spaghetti straps and a V-neckline worn over black skinny pants accented with black pumps completed the award-winning actress’ look.
She also channeled her inner girl next door look for a photocall for Kung Fu Panda 2. Angelina Jolie kept it simple yet stylish in a neutral-toned summer dress which she styled with a beige belt. and pastel pumps. Her impeccable smile and perfectly styled hair was all she needed to complete this look.
We wish the award-winning actress a very happy birthday!
Which of her casual looks is your favorite? Comment below and let us know.
