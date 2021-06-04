Entertainment
Peter Friedlander directs US Originals at Netflix; Brian Wright leaves – The Hollywood Reporter
After a seven-month search for an executive to lead the US Originals, Netflix Global TV vice president Bela Bajaria chose to promote the position within the company.
Longtime Netflix director Peter Friedlander was promoted for the second time under Bajaria and will head scripted series in the US and Canada. One of the streamer’s longest-serving creative directors, who helped run Netflix into the scripted originals space with Card castle, will now oversee the comedy and drama departments and will continue to lead the show / event television division he was promoted to lead in October as part of Bajaria’s first restructuring within the company since taking over. succeeded Cindy Holland.
Friedlander will also add monitoring of Netflix’s global offerings for the original series. With Friedlander taking on these additional responsibilities, Brian Wright – who had been a rising star at Netflix since joining Nickelodeon in 2014 – chose to leave the streamer. Sources note that Netflix felt it made more sense for the head of US originals to also oversee the company’s list of high-profile global deals (i.e. Shonda Rhimes, Ryan Murphy, the Duffer brothers) rather than having Wright – who was promoted in October to young adult and family content vp and has overseen hits like Stranger Things, 13 Reasons Why and Umbrella Academy -continue to function in the role. This global role of transactions has now been eliminated, resulting in Wright’s exit. It’s also worth noting that Wright’s YA / Family unit was consolidated into Netflix’s theater and comedy teams last year as part of Bajaria’s first restructuring.
The move to internally promote the head of the American (and Canadian) originals follows a months-long search that saw the streamer meet and court several executives, including the former head of the originals Peacock / USA / Syfy Bill. McGoldrick, among others. In the end, Bajaria went with Friedlander given his long tenure and track record in series development including Black Mirror, The Queen’s Gambit and the long-awaited next one Sandman, Colin in black and white and Cowboy Bebop, among others.
“Peter is an incredibly valued and respected executive both inside and outside of Netflix and is the perfect person to lead our strong American team,” Bajaria said Thursday. “He’s been both a producer and a programmer and brings deep and trusted partnerships with some of the world’s most talented creators. His track record of creative vision, innovation and partnership has resulted in some of Netflix’s most daring and unforgettable shows, and I can’t wait to see what he does in this leadership role.
The promotion marks a rise to the top for Friedlander, who joined Netflix in 2011 as an original series director. He was the company’s first creative director hired to help develop scripted originals and worked on early hits. Orange is the new black and Narcos. Since then he has held roles including vp genre dramas and has already been involved in the development of the upcoming Three-body problem of Game of thrones creators, one of Netflix’s many high-concept, big-budget originals.
“Since I joined Netflix, every day has been a new adventure and it is possibly the biggest one yet,” Friedlander said. “I am grateful to Bela for the opportunity to lead the UCAN scripted series team, an incredible team full of strong creative executives who make me proud every day with their courage, knowledge and creativity. I’m especially excited to work closely with even more of our creators, who bring so much joy to our members around the world with their brilliant storytelling.
Bajaria’s changes continue to make Netflix’s executive structure more of a traditional network and studio, with clear division heads at a time when many industry insiders weren’t sure which executives to pitch which projects. The streamer previously featured silos focused on genre programming, high-profile dramas, character-focused dramas / soaps, YA / family dishes, and live-action comedies, among others.
Netflix shocked the industry last year by bringing in Bajaria, who arrived at Netflix in late 2016 after being kicked out as president of Universal TV (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), to replace the fallen Holland at the head of world television. Holland, who hired Friedlander, had been the architect of the Netflix originals, helping to transform the business of its mail-order DVD days.
Wright becomes the last high-level executive to leave Netflix following Bajaria’s rise to the top. Channing Dungey, the VP of Original Dramas who previously reported in the Netherlands, has scrambled to take the top job at Warner Bros. TV Group. Nina Wolarsky, vice president of drama / drama and character-driven soap operas, chose to leave the streamer next month after an eight-year run when her role changed. Dungey and Wolarsky had both overseen global transactions, including those of Rhimes, The crown that of creator Peter Morgan and that of Jenji Kohan, among others. Comedy chef Jane Wiseman also left after a six-year run with the streamer, for whom she developed. Grace and Frankie, dead for me and the successful adult animation slate.
Bajaria enlisted NBC’s Tracey Pakosta to replace Wiseman as the streamer’s comedy director. The role reunited Pakosta with Bajaria after the duo had previously worked together on Universal TV.
“My last seven years at Netflix have been a dream come true,” Wright said. “It’s not often that you get the chance to do shows that the whole world embraces, like Strange things. And leading our YA / Family and Global deals teams has been an honor. I am grateful for this opportunity and the creators I have worked with for their partnership over the years. I couldn’t be more proud of the team and everything we have accomplished and wish them every success.
Bajaria and Friedlander added in a joint statement, “Brian has brought passion and heart to all of his projects and he has helped put Netflix on the map with shows like Strange things. We are grateful for all he has done and wish him every success in his next chapter.
