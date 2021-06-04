Community memories | News, Sports, Jobs

Nominations accepted for the Independence Day parade

WEIRTON – Applications for the 2021 Weirton Independence Day Parade are being accepted at the Millsop Community Center.

This year’s parade will take place on July 3, starting at 10 a.m. The theme will be “Salute America’s military heroes and honor our first responders. “

All active and retired military personnel and first responders are invited to participate as grand marshals, according to parade organizers.

Applications for the parade must be completed and submitted no later than June 23.

The detailed “Tails and Tales” summer reading program

NEW CUMBERLAND – The Swaney Memorial Library, located at 210 S. Court St., New Cumberland, will hold its “Tails and tales” summer reading program from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. from June 14 to 18.

The program is free and for children from birth to primary school. It will include stories, crafts, discussions, snacks, as well as daily information and entertainment provided by the Hancock County Animal Shelter, Read With Rover Program Therapy Dogs and PJ and Chris “Tales of nature” by the magical events of PJ.

Call (304) 564-3471 to register your child.

May contest winners announced by camera club

WINTERSVILLE – The Upper Ohio Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of the May-themed contest “A tree.”

The thematic category winners were: first place, Andy Tindor; second place (tie), Diane Bannister and Barb Momyer; and third place, Karen Felix. The winners of the open category were: first place, Andy Tindor; second place, John Hanish; and third place, Michelle Stevens. The winners of the special effects category were: First place (tie), Michelle Stevens and Barb Momyer; second place, Andy Tindor; and third (tied), John Hanish and Diane Bannister.

The Upper Ohio Valley Camera Club welcomes anyone interested in photography. The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on June 15 at the outdoor pavilion of Two Ridges Presbyterian Church, 1085 Canton Road, Wintersville.

For more information on the photo club, including monthly contests, visit the website www.uovcc.org. The winning images are posted on the camera club’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/upperohiovalleycameraclub.

‘The Tom & Jerry Movie’ premieres June 11

WELLSBURG – Brooke County Public Library to Show “The Tom and Jerry Movie” at noon on June 11.

Places will be limited. To book the free screening, call (304) 737-1551 or visit wellsburg.lib.wvus / newsletter2.htm.

The Brooke Library program has an animal theme

WELLSBURG – The Brooke County Public Library’s summer reading program began with an animal theme of “Tails and tales” and will continue, with activities for young people and adults, until July 31.

For the kids, there will be virtual storytelling hours presented live by Kim Harless at noon on Monday, June 14 and 28 and at 11 a.m. each Wednesday. Corresponding activity packages will be available for pickup at the Wellsburg or Follansbee locations. To order them and receive login information, call (304) 737-1551 or (304) 527-0860 or visit wellsburg.lib.wv.us/newsletter2.htm.

There will also be outdoor storytelling hours, weather permitting, at 5 p.m. on June 16 and 30. To sign up for free programs, use the contact details above.

The Library’s Adult Book Club will meet at 5 p.m. on June 24 to discuss Dorothy L. Sayers “Strong poison.” A limited number can meet in person, but others can participate virtually from their homes. For more information, visit the free group Facebook page at BCPL Book Club Posse or www.bookclubz.com/join-a-book-club.

The summer program is supported by a grant from the National Elks Foundation obtained by the Wellsburg Elks Lodge.

Two Ridges Presbyterian plans two-day clearance sale

WINTERSVILLE – Two Ridges Presbyterian Church, 1085 Canton Road, Wintersville, will be holding a two-day clearance sale this month.

It will be held on June 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on June 12 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The revenue generated by the sale of the local missions fund.

Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser Supports The Eagle Scout Project

WEIRTON – A spaghetti dinner in support of an Eagle Scout service project will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 13 at Nana’s Lunchbox, 390 American Way, Weirton.

The meal includes spaghetti with meat sauce, bread and butter and a cookie. The cost is $ 8 for adults and $ 4 for children ages 4 to 12.

The support will allow Andrew Lamp of Boy Scout Troop 334 in Weirton, Cove Presbyterian Church, to replace “an old rusty cable fence with a new fence and the addition of an additional fence at the Church of the Sacred Heart of Mary in Weirton.”

Three Score Seniors a 45 attend the May meeting

WEIRTON – President Kathy McCarrick chaired the May meeting of Three Score Seniors held at Undo’s in Weirton.

Bob Shirer gave the invocation, which was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and Song “God bless America.” He also gave the blessing.

After dinner, Mary Ellen Groves introduced Chuck Lucas, who provided musical entertainment, playing guitar and singing. The Honky Tonk Sweethearts will be the entertainment for the June reunion.

Secretary Barbara Purks read the April minutes. Treasurer George Pohlman presented the financial report.

Membership Brenda Edwards reported that there were 73 paid members in May.

Sunshine President Winnie Kemp reported on the cards sent. Birthdays have been recognized.

McCarrick decorated in red, white and blue in honor of Memorial Day.

Reservations Vivian Weigel had 45 members present. Guests were Emily Waggle, guest of Sue Sakara, and Bob and Diann Moldes, guests of Betty Virtue.

Historian Lee Edwards had updated albums on display.

The awards were presented to Larry Purks, Brenda Edwards, Dorothy Ginier, Marlene Hare, Lynn Bish, Lee Edwards, Marlene Runkle, Mary Ellen Groves, Jim Hare and McCarrick. A birdhouse made and donated by Chuck Elliott went to George Pohlman.

The next meeting will be on June 24.