KRK is starting again! B-Town residents “hate” “Bollywood ka gunde bhai”





Does KRK talk about Salman in his latest tweets? | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights Kamaal R Khan shared another set of controversial tweets In his tweets, KRK indirectly targeted Salman Khan by calling him “Bollywood ke Gunde Bhai” Bigg Boss Celebrity Also Said Locals In Town B “Hate Bollywood Ke Gunde Bhai” It seems like there can never be a day without Kamaal R Khan’s (KRK) controversial tweets. In recent days, the Great leader the celebrity has tweeted against Bollywood celebrities and in particular about Salman Khan. Salman recently filed a libel suit against the actor and now, instead of directly targeting him, KRK is writing tweets that allude to the time actor. KRK indirectly called Salman “Bollywood ke Gunde Bhai” and often ends his tweets by mentioning his upcoming movie. Antim: The final truth. In his latest tweet, KRK said he wanted to sort things out with Salman first, and only then can he target someone else. And now he has shared another set of tweets, in which he claimed that no one supported “Bollywood ke Gunde Bhai”. His first tweet reads: “Arey Yaar Hansal Mehta Ki supports main newspaper 4 Aa Gaye Thai but Bollywood Ke Gunde Bhai Ki supports main Ek Bollywood Wala Nahi Aaya! Now you can easily understand how Bollywood people hate him. Bollywood people don’t wanna see him in Bollywood. They all hate him. ” “Bollywood Ke Gunde Bhai Ki Wajah Se Kaafi log suffers Kar Chuke Hain. Ab Isko Rokna Zaroori Hai. So I ask the people of Bollywood not to give any work to its Chamcha singers and actors. And I’m sure Bollywood will because Bollywood genuine people love me, ”reads her second tweet. Check out Kamaal R Khan’s latest tweets below: Many took to the comments section and asked KRK to take Salman’s name directly. After Salman filed a libel suit against KRK, the court asked him not to talk about the actor. KRK claimed Salman sued him because of the honest review he gave for this latest version Radhe: Your most wanted Bhai.







