Express stock tumbles after retailer announces plan to sell shares

A customer carries an Express Inc. bag while walking through the downtown neighborhood of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania, the United States, Friday, June 24, 2016.

The stock in retailer Express ended trading on Thursday down nearly 20%, after the clothing retailer announced plans to sell up to 15 million shares.

Express plans to sell the shares, which could represent more than 22% of its outstanding shares, through a “market” share offering. This means that the newly issued shares will be sold from time to time at market prices. Its advantage is that it allows Express to control when it will offer the stock and how much it will offer.

In a press release, Express said it plans to use any product for general business purposes, which could include paying off debt or investing in e-commerce.

Express’s sale on Thursday comes after the stock climbed more than 35% on Wednesday, in a market frenzy that also boosted shares in AMC Entertainment, GameStop, BlackBerry and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Express shares had gained nearly 110% in the past month. The so-called memes stocks, generally shunned by Wall Street, are hailed by retail investors on online forums like Reddit’s WallStreetBets.

Roxanne Meyer, chief executive of MKM Partners, told clients daily trading volumes for Express shares are still well above historic levels, fueled by Reddit speculation.

As of 10:30 a.m. ET, approximately 11.5 million Express shares had already changed hands. Over the past 10 days, its average daily volume was nearly 27 million shares. Shares of Express have risen more than 615% year-to-date, as market closed on Wednesday. The retailer has a market value of $ 349.5 million.

Earlier Thursday morning, Express stock surged after the retailer reported a better-than-expected fiscal year first quarter results. He said its business hit an inflection point after Easter, as more consumers were vaccinated and states began to lift Covid-related restrictions. He has also seen people come back to his stores to buy clothes for the occasion and for work.

Meyer of MKM, however, noted that low traffic in stores, the continued decline in clothing demand and product shipment delays remain hurdles for the mall retailer. Express operates more than 500 retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Last year, in the midst of the Covid pandemic, Express was on the watch lists of many analysts as a retailer that could be heading for bankruptcy. But the company managed to find additional funding, apart from judicial restructuring, to keep its business afloat and survive the health crisis.

About 7.7% of Express’s outstanding shares are sold short, according to FactSet data. Short sellers borrow the shares from an investment bank and sell them in the hopes of buying them back at a lower price and returning the shares, pocketing the difference.

The latest share offering could provide Express with additional liquidity. The clothing retailer wouldn’t be the only one using the new interest in its actions to help raise funds. AMC also on Thursday announced plans to sell more than 11 million shares, pushing down the movie chain’s shares.