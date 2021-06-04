Entertainment
Express stock tumbles after retailer announces plan to sell shares
A customer carries an Express Inc. bag while walking through the downtown neighborhood of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania, the United States, Friday, June 24, 2016.
Charles Mostoller | Bloomberg | Getty Images
The stock in retailer Express ended trading on Thursday down nearly 20%, after the clothing retailer announced plans to sell up to 15 million shares.
Express plans to sell the shares, which could represent more than 22% of its outstanding shares, through a “market” share offering. This means that the newly issued shares will be sold from time to time at market prices. Its advantage is that it allows Express to control when it will offer the stock and how much it will offer.
In a press release, Express said it plans to use any product for general business purposes, which could include paying off debt or investing in e-commerce.
Express’s sale on Thursday comes after the stock climbed more than 35% on Wednesday, in a market frenzy that also boosted shares in AMC Entertainment, GameStop, BlackBerry and Bed Bath & Beyond.
Express shares had gained nearly 110% in the past month. The so-called memes stocks, generally shunned by Wall Street, are hailed by retail investors on online forums like Reddit’s WallStreetBets.
Roxanne Meyer, chief executive of MKM Partners, told clients daily trading volumes for Express shares are still well above historic levels, fueled by Reddit speculation.
As of 10:30 a.m. ET, approximately 11.5 million Express shares had already changed hands. Over the past 10 days, its average daily volume was nearly 27 million shares. Shares of Express have risen more than 615% year-to-date, as market closed on Wednesday. The retailer has a market value of $ 349.5 million.
Earlier Thursday morning, Express stock surged after the retailer reported a better-than-expected fiscal year first quarter results. He said its business hit an inflection point after Easter, as more consumers were vaccinated and states began to lift Covid-related restrictions. He has also seen people come back to his stores to buy clothes for the occasion and for work.
Meyer of MKM, however, noted that low traffic in stores, the continued decline in clothing demand and product shipment delays remain hurdles for the mall retailer. Express operates more than 500 retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.
Last year, in the midst of the Covid pandemic, Express was on the watch lists of many analysts as a retailer that could be heading for bankruptcy. But the company managed to find additional funding, apart from judicial restructuring, to keep its business afloat and survive the health crisis.
About 7.7% of Express’s outstanding shares are sold short, according to FactSet data. Short sellers borrow the shares from an investment bank and sell them in the hopes of buying them back at a lower price and returning the shares, pocketing the difference.
The latest share offering could provide Express with additional liquidity. The clothing retailer wouldn’t be the only one using the new interest in its actions to help raise funds. AMC also on Thursday announced plans to sell more than 11 million shares, pushing down the movie chain’s shares.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]