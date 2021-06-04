Entertainment
20 Bollywood celebrities who have been replaced by other actors. Know why?
Bollywood is a highly competitive industry. A small mistake or a bad decision can cost the stars to miss potentially great projects!
20 Bollywood celebrities who have been replaced by other actors. Know why? The Indian film industry is unpredictable. Most actors try to be selective when making movies, but sometimes they end up losing not only a chance to be a part of a blockbuster movie, but also putting their careers in jeopardy. Special Bollywood fans also agree that some iconic roles are for very special actors. But, you have to know that the producers and directors, as much as they write films with very specific actors in mind.
More often, actors have also replaced other actors in some big movies. The reasons for such replacements can be multiple. For example, the actor may get too old to fit into the role or the actor may have dropped out for personal reasons. In many cases, these substitutions can create a positive change and bring about success when it could have happened that the substitutes have had signs of regret after taking on this role.
20 Bollywood celebrities who have been replaced by other actors. Know why? Let’s take a look at some of these talent in the industry who have been replaced for some of these movies by other actors.
Akshay Kumar Welcome back
Akshay Kumar had fascinated audiences with his acting skills in the film Welcome. However, in the Welcome Back sequel, John Abraham replaced him. He played the part and the film hit the box office.
Emraan Hashmi Once upon a time in Bombay Dobara
Akshay Kumar replaced Emraan in the sequel to Once upon a time in Mumbai. Emraan’s role as Shoaib Khan also received huge applause in the original brand.
Emraan Hashmi – Murder 3
Randeep Hooda also replaced Emraan Hashmi in Murder 3. Emraan also appeared in the erotic thriller series Murder and Murder 2. However, Bhatt’s production indicated that Murder 3 would be a success without Emraan Hashmi.
Arjun Kapoor Kabir Singh
Shahid was not the first choice. It was actually Arjun Kapoor. As fate willed, something happened in the background and Shahid also seized the opportunity and signed the film.
Ranbir Kapoor Dil Dhadakne Do
Zoya Akhtar had also offered the role of Kabir Mehra to Ranbir Kapoor and that of Aisha Mehra also to Kareena Kapoor. However, for some reason Ranbir had to withdraw from the project and the role went to Ranveer. Kareena has also withdrawn from the film.
Saif Ali Khan Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
DDLJ could never have been what it is without SRK. So, thanks to Saif Ali Khan. Fans are happy to see SRK play this iconic role.
Katrina Kaif Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela and Ye Jawani Hai Deewani
20 Bollywood Celebrities: On this list Katrina Kaif also dismissed the role, Leela was played by Deepika Padukone. Katrina also got nerdy Naina’s offer in YJHD. But we all know who jumped on this offer then. The gorgeous Deepika Padukone replaced Katrina Kaif in these two blockbuster films.
Kajal Aggarwal – The Return of Singham
Ajay Devgn also loved Kajal Agarwal in Singham. However, in Singham Returns, Kareena Kapoor Khan replaced Kajal.
Rekha Fitoor
Taboo made the role of Begum Hazrat Mahal in Fitoor so natural and beautiful. Rekha left the film because of some strange similarities between her and the character.
Shraddha Kapoor – Saina
According to reports, it was Shraddhas’ health issues that also hampered the project, prompting the creators to replace her with Parineeti Chopra as well.
Harshwardhan Kapoor Andhadhun
This film was given to Harshwardhan, the child star who left the project due to creative differences. Later he was replaced by Ayushmann Khurrana who achieved major success thanks to this film. His performance was also pretty darn good. Ayushman also received a national award for the film.
Vidya Balan – Dedh Ishqiya
Vidya Balan received immense appreciation for her outstanding play in Ishqia. However, in his suite. Madhuri was also seen as his replacement.
Kareena Kapoor Khan Golmaal 4
20 Bollywood Celebrities: Kareena once replaced Rimisen in Golmaal’s previous sequel. At Golmal Again, Parineeti was Kareenas’ replacement.
DeepikaPadukone Jab Tak Hai Jaan
According to reports, he was offered the film. However, Katrina Kaif was seen as her replacement in the movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
Abhishek Bachchan Paltan
He was chosen for the film Paltan, but he left the project just before it started. Later, the creators finalized Harshwardhan Rane to continue the role.
Kareena Kapoor Khan – Kal Ho Na Ho
Did you know that she was the first choice to play Naina in Kal Ho Na Ho? But she refused the role. Later, Preity Zinta came to replace her for one of her most memorable performances.
Arshad Warsi – Jolly LL.B 2
The comedy film had Arshad Warsi in the lead role. However, when the franchise took its sequel. They decided to replace him with Akshay Kumar. Akki stepped into the shoes of the goofy lawyer and did the role full justice.
Kriti Sanon Half Girlfriend
Shraddha Kapoor replaced Kriti Sanon for the film Half Girlfriend. Kriti received the offer, opposite Arjun Kapoor, because the creators believed she would fit in well. However, Shraddha took on the role after that.
Kiara Advani Simmba
One of the emerging players of our time. She received immense appreciation for her role as Preeti in Kabir Singh. After that, she was given the role in Rohit Shettys Action-Thriller Simba opposite Ranveer Singh. However, Sara Ali Khan took on the role and made it a second success.
Kartik Aaryan Dostana 2
After a huge controversy around Karan Johar and KartikAryaan for Dostana 2. The replacement of Kartik in the film seems to be gossip now! Apparently, the manufacturers are calling on Rajkumar Rao or Vicky Kaushal to play the role of Kartiks replacement. If the reports are true, then either of these two will be seen in the movie.
Did you know about all these happenings in the Bollywood industry? Did we miss an important entry? Let us know in the comments.
Also Read: Bollywood Stars Who Ended Up Regretting Their Own Role Choices (rbollywood.com)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]