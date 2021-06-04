Bollywood is a highly competitive industry. A small mistake or a bad decision can cost the stars to miss potentially great projects!

20 Bollywood celebrities who have been replaced by other actors. Know why? The Indian film industry is unpredictable. Most actors try to be selective when making movies, but sometimes they end up losing not only a chance to be a part of a blockbuster movie, but also putting their careers in jeopardy. Special Bollywood fans also agree that some iconic roles are for very special actors. But, you have to know that the producers and directors, as much as they write films with very specific actors in mind.

More often, actors have also replaced other actors in some big movies. The reasons for such replacements can be multiple. For example, the actor may get too old to fit into the role or the actor may have dropped out for personal reasons. In many cases, these substitutions can create a positive change and bring about success when it could have happened that the substitutes have had signs of regret after taking on this role.

Akshay Kumar Welcome back

Akshay Kumar had fascinated audiences with his acting skills in the film Welcome. However, in the Welcome Back sequel, John Abraham replaced him. He played the part and the film hit the box office.

Emraan Hashmi Once upon a time in Bombay Dobara

Akshay Kumar replaced Emraan in the sequel to Once upon a time in Mumbai. Emraan’s role as Shoaib Khan also received huge applause in the original brand.

Emraan Hashmi – Murder 3

Randeep Hooda also replaced Emraan Hashmi in Murder 3. Emraan also appeared in the erotic thriller series Murder and Murder 2. However, Bhatt’s production indicated that Murder 3 would be a success without Emraan Hashmi.

Arjun Kapoor Kabir Singh

Shahid was not the first choice. It was actually Arjun Kapoor. As fate willed, something happened in the background and Shahid also seized the opportunity and signed the film.

Ranbir Kapoor Dil Dhadakne Do

Zoya Akhtar had also offered the role of Kabir Mehra to Ranbir Kapoor and that of Aisha Mehra also to Kareena Kapoor. However, for some reason Ranbir had to withdraw from the project and the role went to Ranveer. Kareena has also withdrawn from the film.

Saif Ali Khan Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

DDLJ could never have been what it is without SRK. So, thanks to Saif Ali Khan. Fans are happy to see SRK play this iconic role.

Katrina Kaif Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela and Ye Jawani Hai Deewani

Katrina Kaif also dismissed the role, Leela was played by Deepika Padukone. Katrina also got nerdy Naina's offer in YJHD. But we all know who jumped on this offer then. The gorgeous Deepika Padukone replaced Katrina Kaif in these two blockbuster films.

Kajal Aggarwal – The Return of Singham

Ajay Devgn also loved Kajal Agarwal in Singham. However, in Singham Returns, Kareena Kapoor Khan replaced Kajal.

Rekha Fitoor

Taboo made the role of Begum Hazrat Mahal in Fitoor so natural and beautiful. Rekha left the film because of some strange similarities between her and the character.

Shraddha Kapoor – Saina





According to reports, it was Shraddhas’ health issues that also hampered the project, prompting the creators to replace her with Parineeti Chopra as well.

Harshwardhan Kapoor Andhadhun





This film was given to Harshwardhan, the child star who left the project due to creative differences. Later he was replaced by Ayushmann Khurrana who achieved major success thanks to this film. His performance was also pretty darn good. Ayushman also received a national award for the film.

Vidya Balan – Dedh Ishqiya

Vidya Balan received immense appreciation for her outstanding play in Ishqia. However, in his suite. Madhuri was also seen as his replacement.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Golmaal 4



Kareena once replaced Rimisen in Golmaal's previous sequel. At Golmal Again, Parineeti was Kareenas' replacement.

DeepikaPadukone Jab Tak Hai Jaan



According to reports, he was offered the film. However, Katrina Kaif was seen as her replacement in the movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Abhishek Bachchan Paltan



He was chosen for the film Paltan, but he left the project just before it started. Later, the creators finalized Harshwardhan Rane to continue the role.

Kareena Kapoor Khan – Kal Ho Na Ho



Did you know that she was the first choice to play Naina in Kal Ho Na Ho? But she refused the role. Later, Preity Zinta came to replace her for one of her most memorable performances.

Arshad Warsi – Jolly LL.B 2



The comedy film had Arshad Warsi in the lead role. However, when the franchise took its sequel. They decided to replace him with Akshay Kumar. Akki stepped into the shoes of the goofy lawyer and did the role full justice.

Kriti Sanon Half Girlfriend



Shraddha Kapoor replaced Kriti Sanon for the film Half Girlfriend. Kriti received the offer, opposite Arjun Kapoor, because the creators believed she would fit in well. However, Shraddha took on the role after that.

Kiara Advani Simmba

One of the emerging players of our time. She received immense appreciation for her role as Preeti in Kabir Singh. After that, she was given the role in Rohit Shettys Action-Thriller Simba opposite Ranveer Singh. However, Sara Ali Khan took on the role and made it a second success.

Kartik Aaryan Dostana 2

After a huge controversy around Karan Johar and KartikAryaan for Dostana 2. The replacement of Kartik in the film seems to be gossip now! Apparently, the manufacturers are calling on Rajkumar Rao or Vicky Kaushal to play the role of Kartiks replacement. If the reports are true, then either of these two will be seen in the movie.

